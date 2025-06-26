Novo Nordisk continues efforts to support patient access to authentic, FDA approved Wegovy® and prioritize patient safety

Novo Nordisk announces collaboration with WeightWatchers to offer patients living with obesity access to FDA-approved Wegovy ® through NovoCare ® Pharmacy









Ro and LifeMD collaborations continue based on their commitment to providing safe and effective medical treatment for patients living with chronic diseases; dialogue with other companies ongoing









A new $299 savings offer, available from July 1 – July 31, 2025 , is designed to help new self-paying patients previously prescribed unapproved "semaglutide" start on FDA-approved Wegovy®

PLAINSBORO, N.J., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk continues expansion of patient access to Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg through a new collaboration with WeightWatchers, a global leader in science-backed weight management, beginning July 1, 2025. WeightWatchers will work with CenterWell Pharmacy as the dispensing pharmacy managing prescription fulfilment and delivery for NovoCare® Pharmacy. By extending access to Wegovy® through their integrated support system, WeightWatchers aims to provide patients with a more streamlined experience, along with convenient access to FDA-approved medication with the lifestyle support shown to improve outcomes.

"We understand that how people choose to receive care is changing, and in response to that we are collaborating with WeightWatchers to deliver more accessible care to those living with chronic obesity," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc. "WeightWatchers has spent over six decades building a science-backed approach to weight management and we see strong synergy in our shared commitment to improving long-term health outcomes. We have also been very encouraged with our existing Ro and LifeMD collaborations. We will continue to pursue and build on agreements with companies that share our values and refine initiatives that help improve access to our FDA-approved medicines for patients."

In addition to collaborations, starting on July 1, 2025, Novo Nordisk is also introducing a new cash-offer price of $299 available through July 31, 2025. This $299 introductory price is available for self-paying patients who are new to the Wegovy® savings offer or those who have not previously filled a prescription through NovoCare® Pharmacy. This builds on the previous $199 Wegovy® cash-offer patient price that expires on June 30, 2025. Patients who redeemed the $199 Wegovy® savings offer between May 22 and June 30, 2025, will be eligible for the $299 price on one fill between July 1 and July 31. For subsequent months, self-paying patients will pay $499 per month.

Patients can access this offer in multiple ways:

Patients can activate their one-time offer at Wegovy.com

These savings will also be available through WeightWatchers, Ro, and LifeMD, the telehealth providers integrated with NovoCare ® Pharmacy, allowing them to pass the savings along to their customers in line with their offerings and services.

With all doses of FDA-approved Wegovy® fully available nationwide, it is illegal under U.S. compounding laws to make or sell knockoff "semaglutide" drugs, with rare exceptions. Novo Nordisk continues to build on existing efforts and identify new options that help all patients, regardless of where they choose to access authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy® as part of our relentless focus on patient safety.

The FDA has warned that "serious patient illnesses and deaths have been linked to poor quality compounded drugs" and that knockoff compounded "semaglutide" can be risky and dangerous. Essentially all "semaglutide" used in compounding is manufactured by foreign suppliers in China and can use illicit active pharmaceutical ingredients. According to Novo Nordisk's analysis, more than half of the Chinese suppliers that shipped "semaglutide" into the U.S. for compounding or further manufacturing in 2024 and so far in 2025 are not even permitted to manufacture "semaglutide" for use in drugs for patients in China. Novo Nordisk has already filed nearly 120 lawsuits across 34 states against entities who unlawfully market or sell knockoff drugs. We will continue pursuing legal action against bad actors and working closely with law enforcement and regulators to prevent illegal activity and protect patients from the risks posed by unapproved knockoff drugs and foreign illicit active pharmaceutical ingredients.

About obesity



Obesity is a serious chronic, progressive, and misunderstood disease that requires long-term management. One key misunderstanding is that this is a disease of just lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off. Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health, and the environment.

The prevalence of overweight and obesity is a public health issue that has severe cost implications to healthcare systems. In the U.S., about 40% of adults live with obesity.

About Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg

What is Wegovy®?

WEGOVY® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg is an injectable prescription medicine used with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity:

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.

that may help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to help them lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

Wegovy® contains semaglutide and should not be used with other semaglutide-containing products or other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.

It is not known if Wegovy® is safe and effective for use in children under 12 years of age.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about Wegovy®? Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy ® and medicines that work like Wegovy ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Do not use Wegovy® if:

you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Wegovy®

Before using Wegovy®, tell your healthcare provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys

have type 2 diabetes and a history of diabetic retinopathy

have or have had depression, suicidal thoughts, or mental health issues

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Wegovy ® may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy ® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy 2 months before you plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Wegovy® passes into your breast milk

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Wegovy® may affect the way some medicines work and some medicines may affect the way Wegovy® works. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking other medicines to treat diabetes, including sulfonylureas or insulin. Wegovy® slows stomach emptying and can affect medicines that need to pass through the stomach quickly.

What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?



Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Wegovy ® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

Stop using Wegovy and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back gallbladder problems. Wegovy ® may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools

Wegovy may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools increased risk of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), especially those who also take medicines for diabetes such as insulin or sulfonylureas. This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy ® . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery

This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery kidney problems (kidney failure). In people who have kidney problems, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems to get worse. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration

In people who have kidney problems, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems to get worse. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy ® . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away. serious allergic reactions. Stop using Wegovy ® and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

Stop using Wegovy and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat change in vision in people with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy ®

Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy increased heart rate. Wegovy ® can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes

Wegovy can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes depression or thoughts of suicide. You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially sudden changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you

You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially sudden changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Wegovy® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Wegovy® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Wegovy® may include: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and runny nose or sore throat.

Please see Medication Guide and Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, for Wegovy® at https://www.novo-pi.com/wegovy.pdf

About the Wegovy® savings offer



The Wegovy® savings offer gives cash-paying patients or those with commercial insurance that does not cover obesity medicines access to a 28-day supply (one box) of Wegovy® for $499. Patients enrolled in government-funded healthcare programs are not eligible for these savings offers. Patients with commercial insurance that does cover Wegovy® may pay as little as $0 per month with a maximum savings of $225 for a 28-day supply of Wegovy®. Novo Nordisk is offering self-paying patients who are new to Wegovy® their first month of medicine for $299 through July 31, 2025. For subsequent months, self-paying patients will pay $499 per month.

About NovoCare® Pharmacy



NovoCare® Pharmacy provides cash-paying patients who have been prescribed Wegovy® with the ability to schedule shipments of their Wegovy® prescriptions directly to their home. Beyond convenient home delivery, NovoCare® also supports patients with benefit verification, refill reminders, and access to live support from a NovoCare® case manager. More information about NovoCare® Pharmacy is available at NovoCare.com .

Novo Nordisk is continuing to take multiple proactive measures to keep patients safe. More information can be found on semaglutide.com.

About CenterWell



CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. CenterWell is the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, one of the leading providers of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy. CenterWell Pharmacy's home delivery pharmacy services are designed to provide safe, convenient, and affordable access to medications, while supporting adherence to treatment plans. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

About Novo Nordisk



Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With a US presence spanning 40 years, Novo Nordisk US is headquartered in New Jersey and employs over 10,000 people throughout the country across 12 manufacturing, R&D and corporate locations in eight states plus Washington DC. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Novo Nordisk is committed to the responsible use of our semaglutide-containing medicines which represent distinct products with different indications, dosages, prescribing information, titration schedules, and delivery forms. These products are not interchangeable and should not be used outside of their approved indications. Learn more at semaglutide.com.

