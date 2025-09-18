Novo Nordisk Canada and Pocketpills Announce Collaboration to Provide Enhanced Online Pharmacy and Prescription Services and Support for Ozempic® and Wegovy®

Access to healthcare is evolving – Canadians now have a comprehensive, convenient home delivery option for Ozempic® and Wegovy® prescriptions

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - As healthcare delivery continues to evolve across Canada, Novo Nordisk announces a strategic partnership with Pocketpills, a leading online pharmacy platform, to provide seamless home access to safe and reliable medications including Ozempic® (semaglutide injection) and Wegovy® (semaglutide injection).

The changing healthcare landscape has created unprecedented opportunities for Canadians to manage their health from home. This partnership directly addresses the increasing demand for convenient, stigma-free access to chronic disease treatments, particularly for managing type 2 diabetes and obesity.

"As a company committed to supporting optimal patient care and innovation, we recognize that the way people access medical care is fundamentally evolving," said Vince Lamanna, President, Novo Nordisk Canada Inc. "This partnership with Pocketpills allows us to support our patients with a streamlined process for accessing their medications from home. We recognize the significant stigma people face when living with type 2 diabetes and obesity, which can make accessing traditional care challenging. This collaboration represents a roadmap for the future of healthcare; advancing care and improving health outcomes for millions of Canadians."

"Pocketpills is proud to team up with Novo Nordisk Canada, sharing our commitment to making healthcare more accessible for Canadians," said Raj Gulia, CEO of Pocketpills. "Our mission has always been to break down barriers that prevent Canadians from getting the care they need - whether that's geographic limitations, time constraints, or the stigma often associated with managing chronic conditions. This partnership allows us to extend that accessibility to even more Canadians who deserve convenient, judgment-free healthcare."

Through this collaboration, patients prescribed Ozempic® or Wegovy® gain access to a revolutionary healthcare management approach. Pocketpills offers nationwide medication delivery across Canada and confidential and direct access to licensed pharmacists through text or email.

The platform streamlines the prescription process while offering a digital platform for managing prescriptions, refills, and consultations. Alongside Novo Nordisk's medication portfolio, the Pocketpills platform provides access to additional medicines and evidence-based support, enabling patients to manage their health in alignment with their individual needs.

The service launches across all Canadian provinces and territories – except Quebec – providing millions of Canadians with a modern approach to prescription management. The Novo Nordisk Care Patient Support program continues to offer eligible patients' savings on both medications through Pocketpills and local pharmacies, with details available at Ozempic.ca and Wegovy.ca.

About Novo Nordisk



Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 76,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca , Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Pocketpills Canada



Pocketpills Canada is a full-service online healthcare platform that brings doctor visits, prescription renewals, and pharmacy deliveries together in one place. Canadians can consult with licensed Canadian healthcare providers, manage medications for themselves or family, and have prescriptions delivered to their door—without ever stepping into a clinic or online pharmacy. All online, on their time.

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.