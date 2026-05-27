Novo Nordisk advances cardiometabolic pipeline with new data featuring CagriSema and zenagamtide at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions

Phase 3 REIMAGINE 1–3 trial results across a range of type 2 diabetes patient groups offer further insight into CagriSema, a novel amylin RA and a GLP-1 RA in a fixed-dose combination 1

RA in a fixed-dose combination Mid-stage trial data for investigational zenagamtide explore the safety and efficacy of the injectable formulation of the novel GLP-1 /amylin-based treatment 2

/amylin-based treatment New Ozempic® and Wegovy® data provide further evidence of semaglutide's strong cardiometabolic profile

PLAINSBORO, NJ and BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced that new data from its cardiometabolic portfolio and pipeline will be showcased at the upcoming 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA), taking place in New Orleans, June 5–8, 2026. Phase 3 REIMAGINE 1–3 results evaluating the effects of investigational CagriSema on glycemic control and weight loss across a range of type 2 diabetes background therapies will be featured in a symposium.1 A total of 40 abstracts will be presented, including phase 2 data assessing the safety and efficacy of investigational once-weekly injectable zenagamtide, as well as new data for Ozempic® and Wegovy® building on the growing body of clinical evidence for semaglutide across multiple cardiometabolic conditions.2

"The ADA's 2026 Scientific Sessions underscores the breadth and strength of our approach to cardiometabolic diseases. From amylin-based pipeline candidates to continued expansion of our portfolio, we are building on the established and unique profile of semaglutide," said Martin Lange, executive vice president of Research & Development and chief scientific officer at Novo Nordisk. "As pioneers in this space, we remain focused on advancing innovation that can meaningfully improve the lives of millions living with serious chronic diseases."

On Sunday, June 7, 2026, Novo Nordisk will host an R&D investor event on the science and abstracts presented at the conference. The event will be accessible via a live webcast on the Novo Nordisk investor website.

Select Novo Nordisk abstracts to be presented at The ADA's 2026 Scientific Sessions, June 5 – 8, New Orleans: Data for investigational uses of semaglutide and investigational medicines containing CagriSema, zenagamtide, IcoSema, and efruxifermin.

Symposium:

REIMAGINE 1, 2, 3: Leveraging Amylin and GLP-1 for Type 2 Diabetes Care with CagriSema – Sunday, June 7; 4:30–6:00 pm CDT

Novo Nordisk poster and oral presentations:

CagriSema

1035-OR Effects of CagriSema on Appetite and Functional Brain Activity in People with Overweight/Obesity – Friday, June 5; 12:45–1:45 pm CDT

1695-P Effect of CagriSema on Eating Control and Behavior: REDEFINE 1 – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

Zenagamtide

1730-P Zenagamtide (Amycretin), a Novel Unimolecular GLP-1 and Amylin Receptor Agonist: Phase 2b Results in T2D – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

and Amylin Receptor Agonist: Phase 2b Results in T2D 1323-OR Zenagamtide Targets Key Feeding-Related Brain Regions and Induces Weight Loss by Preferentially Reducing Consumption of Unhealthy Solid and Liquid Diets in Rats – Monday, June 8; 2:30–2:45 pm CDT

Wegovy® (semaglutide injection and tablets)

1669-P Effect of Semaglutide for Weight Management on Blood Pressure in Adults with Uncontrolled Hypertension and Overweight/Obesity: A Post Hoc Analysis from the STEP and OASIS Programs – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

2838-LB Cardiometabolic Effects of Semaglutide in OASIS 4 Participants by BMI Class – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

1685-P Exploring Semaglutide's Effect on the ASCVD-Related Proteomic Signature and Their Prediction of MACE in SELECT – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

1703-P Semaglutide Reduces Multi-Organ Proteomic-Based Biological Age Across Cohorts – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

1723-P Semaglutide Reduces Asthma-Related Adverse Outcomes in Patients with Comorbid Asthma and Obesity: A Post Hoc Analysis of the SELECT Trial – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

1711-P Menopausal Hormonal Status and Estradiol Use Modulate Semaglutide-Associated Weight Loss in Women: Analyses from STEP 1 and SELECT – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

1728-P Large-Scale Proteomic Discovery of Prognostic and Treatment-Responsive CKD Biomarkers in SELECT – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

2840-LB Semaglutide 2.4 mg and Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Patients with Overweight or Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease: A Post Hoc Analysis of SELECT – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

2846-LB Efficacy and Safety of Semaglutide by Race and Ethnicity in the SELECT Trial – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

2829-LB STEP UP T2D: Participants Achieving BMI, WHtR, and Cardiometabolic Treatment Targets – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

2700-LB High-Dose Semaglutide Is Associated with Preservation of Kidney Function in People Living with Obesity Without Diabetes – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

1291-OR Serum Proteomics Suggest Novel Mechanisms of Action of Semaglutide in Reducing the Risk of MACE in the SELECT Trial – Monday, June 8; 2–2:15 pm CDT

Ozempic® (semaglutide injection and tablets)

1775-P Effect of Subcutaneous Semaglutide on Cardiorenal Outcomes Across Type 2 Diabetes Subtypes: SUSTAIN 6 Post Hoc Analysis – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

1708-P Comparing Major Adverse Kidney Events (MAKE) among New Users of Oral Semaglutide (SEMA) Versus Select Oral Antidiabetic Medications (ADMs) Among US Adults with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

2835-LB Greater Combined A1C Reductions and Weight Loss with 25 mg and 50 mg vs 14 mg Oral Semaglutide in Adults with T2D: Evidence from PIONEER PLUS – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

2843-LB HbA1c and Weight Outcomes for Individuals with T2D Persistent on 25mg Oral Semaglutide: A PIONEER PLUS Post-Hoc Analysis – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

Semaglutide for MASH

1701-P Longitudinal Dynamics of Cardiometabolic Parameters in a MASH Population Stratified by Baseline Glycemia and Treated with Semaglutide: Post Hoc Insights from the ESSENCE Trial Part 1 – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

2592-P Impact of Once-Weekly Injectable Semaglutide Versus Placebo on Fatty Liver Index Scores in People with Overweight/Obesity: A Post Hoc Analysis (STEP 1) – Monday, June 8; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

Insulin Icodec

1750-P Glucodynamics and Hypoglycemia Risk During Exercise or Fasting in Individuals with T2D Receiving Once-Weekly Basal Insulin Icodec – Saturday, June 6; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

IcoSema

1752-P Improved Treatment Satisfaction with Once-Weekly IcoSema vs Once-Daily Glargine U100 in Insulin-Naive Adults with T2D (COMBINE 4) – Saturday, June 6; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

1753-P CGM-Based Metrics in Insulin-Naive Adults with T2D Receiving IcoSema vs Glargine U100: Post Hoc Analysis of COMBINE 4 – Saturday, June 6; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

1758-P Efficacy and Hypoglycemia Outcomes with Once-Weekly IcoSema vs Comparators in T2D by Baseline BMI: COMBINE 1-3 – Saturday, June 6; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

1738-P Efficacy and Hypoglycemia Outcomes with Once-Weekly IcoSema vs Comparators in T2D by Baseline A1C: COMBINE 1-3 – Saturday, June 6; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

Efruxifermin

1294-OR Efruxifermin Improved Liver Disease and Insulin Sensitivity in Participants with Type 2 Diabetes and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Cirrhosis in the SYMMETRY Trial – Monday, June 8; 2:45–3:00 pm CDT

Cross-product

1696-P Effect of Semaglutide on COVID-19-Related Complications and All-Cause Death: Pooled Analyses of the SELECT, FLOW, and SOUL Trials – Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

Non-product

2350-P Unmet Need in Post-Stroke Antidiabetic Treatment Patterns Among Individuals Newly Diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) During Ischemic Stroke Hospitalization – Saturday, June 6; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

2834-LB Cardiometabolic Outcomes in Adults with T2D Treated with 1 mg Semaglutide Who Titrate to 2 mg Semaglutide vs. Switch to Tirzepatide - Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

2717-LB Clinical and Economic Burden Associated with Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (PDPN) in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) - Sunday, June 7; 12:30–1:30 pm CDT

9 additional abstracts being presented at ADA will cover data related to cardiometabolic diseases including type 2 diabetes, obesity, kidney, and liver disease.

CagriSema, zenagamtide, IcoSema, and efruxifermin are not approved in the United States. Safety and efficacy are not established, and there is no guarantee that these investigational medicines will become commercially available for the uses under clinical investigation.

About semaglutide



Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) that is structurally similar to the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1. It works by selectively binding to and activating the GLP-1 receptor. Semaglutide has been tested in several robust clinical development programs and outcome studies in cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, and other related cardiometabolic diseases.

Semaglutide is marketed under the brand names Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg, Wegovy® HD (semaglutide) injection 7.2 mg, Wegovy® (semaglutide) tablets 25 mg, Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, or 2 mg, and Ozempic® (semaglutide) tablets 4 mg or 9 mg.

About CagriSema



CagriSema is being investigated by Novo Nordisk as a once-weekly subcutaneous injectable treatment for adults with overweight or obesity (REDEFINE program) and as a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes (REIMAGINE program). CagriSema is a fixed-dose combination of a long-acting amylin analog, cagrilintide and a GLP-1 receptor agonist, semaglutide.1

About zenagamtide



Zenagamtide, formerly known as amycretin, is a unimolecular long-acting GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist under development by Novo Nordisk, to provide a treatment for adults with overweight or obesity and as a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes. Zenagamtide is under investigation for oral and subcutaneous administration.

About type 2 diabetes



Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how the body processes blood sugar (glucose) for energy.3 According to 2023 CDC data, in the United States, 40.1 million people have diabetes, with type 2 diabetes representing 90% to 95%, or an estimated 36 - 38 million people living with type 2 diabetes, making it the most common form of the disease.3,4

About obesity



Obesity is a serious, chronic, progressive, and complex disease that requires long-term management.5-7 One key misunderstanding is that this is a disease of just lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off.5,7 Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health, and the environment.8,9

About Novo Nordisk



Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company with a heritage of more than 100 years in diabetes care. Building on this foundation, our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases — from diabetes and obesity to rare blood and endocrine disorders — by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. We are committed to long-term, responsible business practices that deliver financial, social and environmental value. Headquartered in Denmark and operating in around 80 countries, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 67,900 people and markets products in roughly 170 countries. In the United States, Novo Nordisk has a 40-year presence, is headquartered in New Jersey and employs approximately 10,000 people across more than 10 manufacturing, R&D, and corporate locations in seven states plus Washington, D.C. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and novonordiskus.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information



Media:



Liz Skrbkova (US)



+1 609 917 0632 USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com



Ambre James-Brown (Global)



+45 3079 9289



Globalmedia@novonordisk.com







Investors:



Frederik Taylor Pitter (US) +1 609 613 0568



fptr@novonordisk.com











Michael Novod (Global) +45 3075 6050



nvno@novonordisk.com Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode (Global) +45 3075 5956



jrde@novonordisk.com Sina Meyer (Global) +45 3079 6656



azey@novonordisk.com Max Ung (Global) +45 3077 6414



mxun@novonordisk.com Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin (Global) +45 3079 1471



cftu@novonordisk.com Alex Bruce (Global) +45 3444 2613



axeu@novonordisk.com

References

REIMAGINE 1, 2, 3: Leveraging Amylin and GLP-1 for Type 2 Diabetes Care with CagriSema. Symposium presentation at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions 2026; 5-8 June; Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA. Mora P, Aroda V, Asong M, et al. Zenagamtide (Amycretin), a Novel Unimolecular GLP-1 and Amylin Receptor Agonist: Phase 2b Results in T2D. Poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions; 5-8 June 2026, New Orleans, LA. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Type 2 Diabetes. Updated May 16, 2024. Accessed May, 2026. https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/about/about-type-2-diabetes.html Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National diabetes statistics report. Updated March 11, 2026. Accessed May 8, 2026. https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/diabetes/diabetesatlas-statsreport.html Kaplan LM, Golden A, Jinnett K, et al. Perceptions of barriers to effective obesity care: results from the national action study. Obesity. 2018;26(1):61–69. Bray GA, Kim KK, Wilding JPH; World Obesity Federation. Obesity: a chronic relapsing progressive disease process. A position statement of the World Obesity Federation. Obes Rev. 2017;18(7):715–723. Garvey WT, Mechanick JI, Brett EM, et al. American association of clinical endocrinologists and American College of Endocrinology comprehensive clinical practice guidelines for medical care of patients with obesity. Endocr Pract. 2016;22 (Suppl 3):1–203. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adult obesity facts. Accessed May, 2026. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/adult-obesity-facts/index.html Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk Factors for Obesity. Accessed May, 2026. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/risk-factors/risk-factors.html

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