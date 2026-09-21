Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme - September 21, 2026

Bagsværd, Denmark, 21 September 2026 – On 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026.

Under the programme initiated 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 11,200,000,010.45 in the period from 6 May 2026 to 1 February 2027.

Since the announcement 14 September, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 18,325,000 5,526,186,488 14 September 2026 210,000 281.51 59,116,680 15 September 2026 210,000 278.16 58,414,268 16 September 2026 220,000 276.33 60,792,079 17 September 2026 225,000 275.54 61,996,942 18 September 2026 225,000 281.85 63,416,489 Accumulated under the programme 19,415,000 5,829,922,946

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 48,214,876 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 18 September 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 34,174,179 B shares at an average share price of DKK 281.79 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 9,629,922,935.

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we’ve combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people’s lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 67,000 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we’re working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com



Novo Nordisk Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com



Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649

idmg@novonordisk.com



Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce (US)

+1 640 230 0276

axeu@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 57 / 2026

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