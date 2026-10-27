Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme - October 26, 2026

Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 October 2026 – On 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026.

Under the programme initiated 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 11,200,000,010.45 in the period from 6 May 2026 to 1 February 2027.

Since the announcement 19 October, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 24,315,000 7,075,024,314 19 October 2026 239,994 257.23 61,734,209 20 October 2026 240,006 258.81 62,115,110 21 October 2026 240,000 260.66 62,558,988 22 October 2026 240,000 262.77 63,065,792 23 October 2026 240,000 261.87 62,849,699 Accumulated under the programme 25,515,000 7,387,348,112

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 54,314,876 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 23 October 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 40,274,179 B shares at an average share price of DKK 277.78 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 11,187,348,102.

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we’ve combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people’s lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 67,000 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we’re working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com

Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com

Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649

idmg@novonordisk.com

Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com

Alex Bruce (US)

+1 640 230 0276

axeu@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 63 / 2026

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