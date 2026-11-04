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Press Releases

Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme - November 3, 2026

November 3, 2026 | 
2 min read

Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 November 2026 – On 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026.

Under the programme initiated 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 11,200,000,010.45 in the period from 6 May 2026 to 1 February 2027.

Since the announcement 26 October, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of
B shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement25,515,000 7,387,348,112
26 October 2026240,000261.3862,731,559
27 October 2026240,000260.4462,505,898
28 October 2026240,000257.5161,801,617
29 October 2026240,000258.3361,999,670


30 October 2026240,000265.9663,829,371


2 November 2026240,000267.2964,148,584
Accumulated under the programme26,955,000 7,764,364,812

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 55,754,876 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 2 November 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 41,714,179 B shares at an average share price of DKK 277.23 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 11,564,364,801.

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we’ve combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people’s lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 67,000 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we’re working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube. 

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com
Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com
Novo Nordisk Investors: 
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
nvno@novonordisk.com
Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com
Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com
Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com
Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
mbbz@novonordisk.com
 
Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com		Alex Bruce (US)
+1 640 230 0276
axeu@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 64/2026

Attachments


Europe
Novo
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