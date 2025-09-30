Novartis to Launch Direct-to-Patient Platform for Cosentyx® (secukinumab) in the US

Select units of Cosentyx to be made available at 55% discount off list price on direct-to-patient (DTP) platform beginning November 1, 2025





DTP offering to expand to other appropriate products; exploring additional direct-to-employer model to increase access and affordability for cash-paying patients in the US

Basel, September 29, 2025 – Today, Novartis announced plans to launch a direct-to-patient (DTP) platform in the US which will come into effect on November 1, 2025, offering cash-paying patients prescribed Cosentyx® (secukinumab) the option to purchase it at a 55% discount off the list price. Cosentyx, Novartis top selling product in the US, is a biologic that is FDA-approved for the treatment of multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa and psoriatic arthritis. It has been studied clinically for more than 17 years and has been used to treat more than 1.8 million patients globally since its launch in 2015.

“Breakthrough innovation is what drives us at Novartis, in scientific research, medicine development, and in the ways in which we deliver our innovation to patients. In the US, we have long recognized that we need new ways to reach patients more directly by removing barriers in the system,” said Victor Bultó, President, US for Novartis. “The launch of this new platform is a first step as we continue to work toward solutions to provide our net prices more directly to patients and make the healthcare system work better for Americans.”

Through the DTP platform, Novartis will offer Cosentyx to American patients at a price that reflects the average savings that insurers and pharmacy benefit managers receive. The Cosentyx DTP platform serves as proof-of-concept for a direct-selling model for specialty medicines and ideally would work alongside insurance to help improve patient affordability. In the US, the company intends to offer a DTP option for additional medicines in its portfolio as appropriate and is exploring a direct-to-business model, selling Cosentyx, and potentially additional medicines, to large employers as another way to increase access and affordability.

Patient Assistance

Novartis offers multiple programs to help patients access Cosentyx, with the new DTP platform presenting an additional option. Eligible US Cosentyx patients with commercial insurance may pay as little as $0 for their prescription through one such program. Additionally, eligible commercially insured patients can receive help to investigate their insurance coverage. If they are in the process of appealing an initial denial of coverage, commercially insured patients may also be eligible to receive Cosentyx at no cost for up to two years.

For patients who cannot afford the cost of their Novartis medication, are uninsured or have government insurance, and meet income guidelines and other eligibility criteria, the Novartis Patient Assistance Foundation, Inc. (NPAF), an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, provides Cosentyx at no cost.

About Cosentyx (secukinumab)

Cosentyx is a fully human biologic that directly inhibits interleukin-17A, an important cytokine involved in the inflammation underlying multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It is approved for use in adults with psoriatic arthritis (PsA), moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS)1-3, as well as in pediatric patients with PsO, enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA), and juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA)4.5.Cosentyx is supported by robust evidence and 10 years of real-world data demonstrating its long-term safety and sustained efficacy6-11. Since its launch in 2015, it has been used to treat more than 1.8 million patients worldwide and is now approved in over 100 countries6.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “committed,” “investigational,” “pipeline,” “launch,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

References

# # #