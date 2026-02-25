Novartis to build new radioligand therapy site in Denton, Texas, delivering more next‑generation treatments to patients

Facility expected to be operational in 2028 in Dallas-Fort Worth area, expanding largest RLT manufacturing network in US





Basel, February 25, 2026 – Novartis, a leading global innovative medicines company, today announced plans to establish a new 46,000-square-foot radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing site in Denton, Texas. This purpose-built RLT site will be the company’s fifth in the US and first manufacturing facility in Texas, and marks further progress in the company’s $23 billion US investment.

The Denton site is expected to create new Novartis jobs in bioengineering, advanced manufacturing, quality and operations, supporting economic growth in Denton and surrounding communities. Construction is scheduled to begin this year, with the site expected to become fully operational in 2028.

“RLT has the potential to revolutionize cancer care,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. “The addition of our fifth RLT manufacturing site in the US strengthens our ability to meet growing demand, building the capabilities needed to deliver these next-generation treatments with the speed and precision they require.”

“Texas is a leading biotech hub and home to groundbreaking advancements in medicine,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This significant investment by Novartis in Denton will establish their first manufacturing facility in Texas for cancer therapies and create good-paying jobs in bioengineering, advanced manufacturing, and more. Working together with innovative global leaders, we will continue to strengthen critical supply chains to help speed next-generation treatments to patients across Texas and the US.”

The Texas site will join a comprehensive Novartis RLT manufacturing network, with existing US sites in New Jersey, Indiana and California and a recently announced site to be constructed in Florida — providing unmatched RLT capacity from coast to coast. The manufacturing network has a longstanding record of enabling >99% of doses to be administered on the planned day. Each dose of RLT is custom-made and time-sensitive, making proximity to patients and treatment centers critical.

Novartis and radioligand therapy (RLT)

Novartis is reimagining cancer care with RLT for patients with advanced cancers. By harnessing the power of targeted radiation and applying it to advanced cancers, RLT is designed to deliver treatment directly to target cells anywhere in the body.



Novartis is actively investigating the application of RLTs across cancer types and settings, with one of the deepest and most advanced pipelines in the industry, with trials in prostate cancer, breast, colon, lung, brain, pancreatic and other cancers. Novartis has established global expertise, with specialized supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across its network of RLT production sites around the world.

