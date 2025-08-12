Novartis ianalumab Phase III trial meets primary endpoint in ITP, demonstrating statistically significant improvement in time to treatment failure

Ianalumab prolonged the duration of safe platelet levels during and after treatment in patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) previously treated with corticosteroids 1,2





Patients treated with ianalumab also experienced a significantly higher rate of sustained improvements in platelet count, the key secondary endpoint of the study 1





Ianalumab, administered as four once-monthly doses in the ITP setting, could offer long-term disease control through a short course of treatment and potentially allow patients extended time off treatment, if approved





Data expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and included in future regulatory submissions in 2027 along with results from the ongoing first-line ITP trial, VAYHIT1





Basel, August 12, 2025 – Novartis today announced positive top-line results from VAYHIT2, a Phase III trial evaluating ianalumab plus eltrombopag in patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) previously treated with corticosteroids1,2. Ianalumab plus eltrombopag, compared to placebo plus eltrombopag, significantly prolonged the time to treatment failure (TTF), the primary endpoint that assesses how long patients maintain safe platelet levels during and after the treatment period1,2. Ianalumab is being investigated in other B cell-driven autoimmune diseases, including ongoing Phase III trials in first-line ITP and in second and later lines of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, with readouts expected in 20263,4.

In VAYHIT2, patients treated with ianalumab plus eltrombopag experienced a significantly higher rate of sustained improvements in platelet count at six months, the key secondary endpoint of the study1. The safety profile of ianalumab was consistent with what was previously observed in clinical studies, with no new safety signals1.

“While current treatments for ITP are generally effective in raising platelet counts, many patients require life-long treatment to maintain safe levels, which can create a lasting treatment burden,” said Adam Cuker, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Chief, Section of Hematology, University of Pennsylvania. “The results from VAYHIT2 are encouraging, as they suggest that ianalumab may support longer periods of disease control and reduce the need for continuous treatment.”

ITP is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by low platelet counts leading to an increased risk of bleeding, bruising and chronic fatigue5-7. Many people living with ITP cycle through multiple therapies, unable to achieve long-term disease control7. There is a need for other treatment options with novel mechanisms of action that offer durable responses while reducing the burden of long-term treatment8.

“For many people living with ITP, chronic treatment can disrupt their daily life due to the burden of regular dosing, dose adjustments and side effects,” said Shreeram Aradhye, M.D., President, Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. “These positive top-line results from the Phase III study highlight the potential of ianalumab, if approved, to deliver long-term disease control with four once-monthly doses and enable extended time off treatment.”

Data is expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and included in future regulatory submissions in 2027 along with results from the ongoing first-line ITP trial, VAYHIT1. Ianalumab has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency9,10. Recently, Novartis announced positive top-line results for ianalumab in adults with active Sjögren's disease.

About ianalumab

Ianalumab (VAY736) is a novel fully human monoclonal antibody being investigated for its potential to treat various B cell-driven autoimmune diseases, including Sjögren’s disease, immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), lupus nephritis (LN), warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) and diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc)2,4,11-16. Its mechanism of action targets B cells in two ways, namely combining B cell depletion via antibody-dependent cellular toxicity (ADCC) and interruption of BAFF-R mediated signals of B cell function and survival11. In clinical trials, ianalumab showed promising efficacy and a favorable safety profile in Sjögren’s disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and immune thrombocytopenia17-19. Ianalumab originates from an early collaboration with MorphoSys AG, a company which Novartis later acquired in 202420.

About primary immune thrombocytopenia

Primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is a rare, autoimmune disorder in which the immune system mistakenly targets and destroys platelets, the cells essential for blood clotting5. This can lead to symptoms such as prolonged bleeding, easy bruising and chronic fatigue, which can significantly impact daily life5,6.

Despite available treatments, many people living with ITP cycle through multiple therapies, unable to achieve long-term disease control7. Current options often focus on maintaining safe platelet levels and preventing bleeding complications and may require ongoing use7,21. The burden of chronic treatment and unpredictability of relapses can significantly impact quality of life6,22. There is a need for therapies that offer durable response while reducing the burden of long-term treatment8.

About VAYHIT2

VAYHIT2 (NCT05653219) is a Phase III, multi-center, randomized, double-blind study evaluating the efficacy and safety of two different doses of ianalumab versus placebo, in addition to eltrombopag, in adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) (platelet count <30 G/L) who failed previous first-line treatment with corticosteroids2. Alongside eltrombopag, patients were randomized 1:1:1 to receive four once-monthly intravenous infusions of ianalumab at 3 mg/kg, ianalumab at 9 mg/kg or placebo2. The primary endpoint was time to treatment failure, which is defined as the time from randomization until either: a platelet count of less than 30 G/L later than 8 weeks from randomization; the need for rescue therapy later than 8 weeks from randomization; initiation of a new ITP treatment at any time; ineligibility or inability to taper/discontinue eltrombopag; or death2. The key secondary endpoint is the percentage of patients with a stable platelet count response at Month 62. Other secondary endpoints include measures of depth and duration of platelet response as well as patient-reported outcomes that measure quality of life and fatigue, among other endpoints2.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “committed,” “investigational,” “pipeline,” “launch,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

