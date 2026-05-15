Novartis Canada launches third edition of its Health Equity Initiative, prioritizing Women’s Health

MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis Canada) today announces the third edition of its Health Equity Initiative, reaffirming its commitment to reducing persistent inequities in access to care by supporting community-led projects where needs are greatest.

In 2026, the Initiative sharpens its focus on women and gender-diverse people, recognizing that many continue to face disproportionate, system-level barriers to timely diagnosis, respectful care and access to essential health services. In response, Novartis Canada will focus on projects that address both the social conditions shaping health outcomes and the care experiences that determine whether people are heard, believed and supported when seeking support. This year, the company will award $250,000 to eligible organizations advancing practical solutions, bringing Novartis Canada's total investment to $1.45 million since the launch of the program in 2024.

"Reimagining medicine also means reimagining who benefits from it," says Dimitri Gitas, Country President at Novartis Canada. "This initiative shows how community-led solutions can turn lived experience into meaningful impact. This year, we are focusing our support on the areas where gaps persist and where these solutions can make the greatest difference."

Since its launch, the Initiative has supported six organizations addressing real-world barriers to care, spanning mental health, Indigenous health, newcomer access to care and housing-related determinants of health. The 2025 recipients share how this support has been transformational:

"With Novartis' support, we've developed culturally relevant programs that empower, educate and support Black women affected by breast cancer. The funding has helped expand screening and early detection efforts in our communities, removing barriers to access and improving outcomes. Through wellness initiatives, education, advocacy and community engagement, we're reaching more women with vital information and support while continuing to address systemic inequities in healthcare," says Leila Nicholls-Springer, Founder & Executive Director, The Olive Branch of Hope.

"Novartis' support has significantly expanded our social prescribing program, enabling us to address the root causes of poor health and advance equity across our community. The funding helped us scale staff capacity, grow referral pathways, pilot new approaches for equity-denied groups and embed this work into our clinical systems. We are profoundly grateful to Novartis for empowering us to transform innovative ideas into tangible, life-changing support for the people of Hamilton and the surrounding region," said Rochelle Reid, Chief Health Equity Officer, Hamilton Health Sciences.

"This funding helped turn community pain points into real pathways to healing. We know how exhausting it can be to be dismissed, misunderstood or left waiting in healthcare systems that do not always feel welcoming or responsive to your needs. Through this partnership, we expanded culturally responsive, trauma‑informed and neurodiversity‑affirming care, while working with university student researchers to better understand systemic barriers and build the evidence needed for lasting change," said Kerry Cavers, Founder & Project Director, Moms Against Racism Canada.

On the program, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Federal Health Minister said "it was a privilege to take part in the winners' announcement in 2025. This program embodies our shared commitment to removing barriers to care and ensuring that people across Canada can access the support they need, when they need it. Bravo to Novartis and these organizations for strengthening a more inclusive and equitable health system for all. I look forward to supporting the 2026 winner's."

How to apply for 2026 funding



Canadian non-profit and charitable organizations committed to advancing women's health equity are encouraged to apply before June 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EST: https://www.novartis.com/ca-en/esg/health-equity-initiative.

About the Novartis Health Equity Initiative



Launched in 2024, the Novartis Health Equity Initiative reflects Novartis Canada's commitment to fostering sustainable, community-led initiatives that drive equitable health care across Canada, grounded in listening to communities and supporting local solutions.

About Novartis



Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.

In Canada, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 500 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system and invests over $36 million in R&D yearly in the country. Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at www.novartis.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.