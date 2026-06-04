Novartis Canada and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance Achieve Milestone Agreement Enabling Public Reimbursement of (pr)Scemblix® (asciminib tablets)

MONTREAL, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. ("Novartis Canada") is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for the public reimbursement of Scemblix® (asciminib tablets) for adult patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome‑positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ CML) in chronic phase (CP).1

"Advances in treatment have transformed CML from a once life‑threatening diagnosis into a condition that many people can now live and thrive," said Cheryl Simoneau, Founder and Board Member of The Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Society of Canada "Having timely access to a range of effective treatment options is critical, because CML is not a one‑size‑fits‑all disease. Progress along the reimbursement pathway helps ensure that patients and their care teams can make informed decisions based on individual needs, today and in the future."

"For people living with CML, timely access to effective treatment options is critical," said Dr. Dennis Kim, hematologist and clinician specializing in CML. "As our understanding of CML continues to evolve, having a broader range of therapeutic options available supports more individualized treatment decisions and helps clinicians better address the diverse needs of patients over time."

In July 2025, Health Canada granted a Notice of Compliance for Scemblix® (asciminib tablets) for adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ CML) in chronic phase (CP) who are newly diagnosed or who have previously received one or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).2

With the pCPA agreement in place, provinces and territories can now proceed with their respective implementation processes, including individual formulary and funding decisions, in accordance with local healthcare system requirements. We look forward to timely collaboration with participating jurisdictions to ensure that eligible patients can have access to Scemblix® (asciminib tablets) across Canada.

"Reaching an agreement through the pCPA represents meaningful progress toward improving access for people living with CML," said Dimitri Gitas, Country President of Novartis Canada. "We are pleased to move into the next stage of the access journey and remain committed to working collaboratively with provinces, clinicians, and the patient community to support timely and equitable access to innovative medicines across Canada."

For more than two decades, Novartis Canada has been at the forefront of innovation in CML, helping to advance care through therapies that address the evolving needs of patients. With continued innovation in CML, including treatments such as Scemblix® (asciminib tablets), Novartis remains committed to supporting improved outcomes and quality of life for people living with this disease.

About Scemblix® (asciminib tablets)

Scemblix® is the first CML treatment that works by specifically targeting the ABL Myristoyl Pocket (referred to as a STAMP inhibitor in scientific literature).3,4 The current approved CML treatments are TKIs that target the adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-binding site (ATP-competitive).5

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious diseases. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.

In Canada, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 500 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system and invests over $36 million in R&D yearly in the country.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at www.novartis.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn.

References





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1 Scemblix® (asciminib) pCPA negotiation. Scemblix (asciminib)| pCPA



2 Scemblix® (asciminib) 2025 Product Monograph. https://www.novartis.com/ca-en/content/scemblix.



3 Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS). Scemblix (LMC 2e intention). Available at: https://www.inesss.qc.ca/en/themes/medicaments/drug-products-undergoing-evaluation-and-evaluated/extract-notice-to-the-minister/scemblix-lmc-2e-intention-7580.html?DemandePluginController%5Bonglet%5D=0&cHash=00ffdd9fa17d8655f8ba588589587dc1. Accessed April 2026



4 Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS). Scemblix (LMC 2e intention). Available at: https://www.inesss.qc.ca/en/themes/medicaments/drug-products-undergoing-evaluation-and-evaluated/extract-notice-to-the-minister/scemblix-lmc-2e-intention-7580.html?DemandePluginController%5Bonglet%5D=0&cHash=00ffdd9fa17d8655f8ba588589587dc1. Accessed April 2026



5 Canada's Drug Agency (CDA). Asciminib. Available at: https://www.cda-amc.ca/asciminib-1. Accessed April 2026.

SOURCE Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.