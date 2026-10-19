NovAccel Selected for METI Subsidy to Establish Global Actinium-225 Manufacturing Hub in Fukushima

TSUCHIURA, Japan, October 19, 2026 — NovAccel, Inc. (“NovAccel”), a Japanese deep-tech company developing proprietary superconducting accelerator technology for medical radioisotope production, today announced that its project to establish a new actinium-225 (Ac-225) manufacturing facility in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, has been selected for support under a subsidy program administered by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

The subsidy will support the construction of a new medical radioisotope manufacturing facility utilizing NovAccel’s proprietary compact superconducting electron accelerator technology, as part of METI’s program to promote business investment and job creation in Fukushima.

Expanding Global Supply of Actinium-225 Targeted alpha therapy (TAT) is emerging as a promising approach to cancer treatment, with the potential to deliver highly potent radiation selectively to cancer cells while limiting damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

Ac-225, a key isotope used in the development of targeted alpha therapies, is experiencing rapidly growing demand as pharmaceutical companies advance clinical development programs. However, limited global production capacity remains a significant constraint on the development and future commercialization of these therapies.

NovAccel is developing RiSA (Radio-isotope production Superconducting Accelerator), a proprietary compact superconducting accelerator platform designed to enable efficient and scalable production of medical radioisotopes.

Following its initial facility in Hiroshima, NovAccel plans to establish one of the world’s largest commercial-scale Ac-225 manufacturing facilities in Namie, Fukushima. The new facility will deploy RiSA technology to expand global production capacity and support a reliable supply of high-quality Ac-225 for the growing radiopharmaceutical market.

“This selection represents an important milestone in NovAccel’s development and our ambition to become a leading global supplier of Ac-225,” said Satoru Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of NovAccel. “Building on the progress at our Hiroshima facility, the Fukushima project will allow us to advance the industrialization of our proprietary technology and establish the manufacturing capacity needed to support the growing clinical and commercial demand for targeted alpha therapies.”

Supporting Fukushima’s Industrial Development

The new facility will be located in Namie, within the Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework, where initiatives are underway to promote advanced industries, technology development and sustainable economic growth.

Beyond expanding medical radioisotope production, the project is expected to contribute to the development of specialized manufacturing capabilities and create skilled employment opportunities in accelerator engineering, radiochemistry, quality control and related disciplines.

“METI’s selection of this project represents an important recognition of NovAccel’s ambition and its potential to address a critical challenge in the global radiopharmaceutical industry, “said Tomotaka Goji, External Director of the Board of NovAccel, CEO & Managing Partner of The University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners (UTEC). “The Fukushima facility represents a significant step in scaling this technology into an industrial platform capable of serving global markets. We also see this investment as an opportunity to contribute to Fukushima’s long-term economic revitalization through advanced manufacturing and highly skilled employment.”

Project Overview

· Subsidy program: METI Subsidy for Business Location and Job Creation to Support Independence and Return (Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework Promotion Program, Sixth Call for Applications)

· Location: Namie, Futaba District, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan

· Project: Construction of a new Ac-225 manufacturing facility using superconducting accelerator technology

With its Hiroshima and Fukushima facilities, NovAccel aims to establish a scalable manufacturing platform capable of supporting the growing needs of pharmaceutical companies and radiopharmaceutical developers worldwide.

About NovAccel, Inc.

NovAccel, Inc. is a deep-tech company developing a proprietary compact superconducting accelerator for the manufacturing and commercialization of medical radioisotopes. NovAccel was established in June 2024 and is headquartered in Tsuchiura City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. Its founding team includes some of the world’s leaders in the fields of nuclear physics and accelerator technology.

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