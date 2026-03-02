NovaBridge to Present at the Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaBridge Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBP) (NovaBridge or the Company) a global biotechnology platform company committed to accelerating access to innovative medicines, today announced that NovaBridge’s management team will participate in the upcoming Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference being held on March 8-11, 2026.

Conference details are as follows:

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM ET

Webcast Link: Here

The webcast of the company presentation will be accessible on the News & Events page of the NovaBridge website for 90 days.

About NovaBridge

NovaBridge is a global biotechnology platform company committed to accelerating access to innovative medicines. The Company combines deep business development expertise with agile translational clinical development to identify, accelerate, and advance breakthrough assets. By bridging science, strategy, and execution, NovaBridge enables transformative therapies to progress rapidly from discovery toward patients in need.

The Company’s differentiated pipeline is led by givastomig, a potential best-in-class, Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody, and VIS-101, a potential best-in-class bifunctional biologic, targeting VEGF-A and ANG2.

Givastomig conditionally activates T cells via the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where Claudin 18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed to treat Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancer and other gastrointestinal malignancies. The product candidate is being evaluated in a global, randomized Phase 2 study, following the recent announcement of positive topline results from a Phase 1b, multi-center, open label study in first line gastric cancer. The Company is also collaborating with its partner, ABL Bio, for the development of ragistomig, a bispecific antibody integrating PD-L1 as a tumor engager and 4-1BB as a conditional T cell activator, in solid tumors. Additionally, NovaBridge owns worldwide rights outside of China to uliledlimab, an anti-CD73 antibody that targets adenosine-driven immunosuppression in cancer.

VIS-101 targets VEGF-A and ANG-2 to provide more potent and durable treatment benefits for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. VIS-101 is currently completing a randomized, dose-ranging Phase 2a study for wet AMD. NovaBridge is the majority shareholder of Visara, Inc., and Visara controls global rights to VIS-101, outside of Greater China and certain countries in Asia.

For more information, please visit www.novabridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

NovaBridge Investor & Media Contacts

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

NovaBridge Biosciences

+1-240-745-6330

IR@novabridge.com