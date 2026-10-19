Nouscom Raises €120 Million ($135 Million) in Oversubscribed Series D Financing and will Present Long-Term Cancer Interception Clinical Data in Lynch Syndrome Carriers at ESMO

Marina Udier, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer of Nouscom

Oversubscribed €120 million Series D financing was led by M Ventures and Revelation Partners, with new investors Angelini Industries, the European Investment Bank and Neva SGR and participation from all existing investors.

Proceeds will fund advancement of Nouscom’s lead asset NOUS-209, an investigational, off-the-shelf neoantigen-based cancer immunotherapy, through a global, registration-enabling clinical trial for cancer interception in Lynch Syndrome (LS) carriers.

Long-term cancer interception data from Phase 1b/2 trial of NOUS-209 in LS carriers will be presented at European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO).





BASEL, Switzerland – October 19, 2026 – Nouscom, a clinical-stage, cancer interception focused biotech developing next-generation immunotherapies, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed €120 million ($135 million) Series D financing. The round was co-led by M Ventures and Revelation Partners alongside new investors Angelini Industries (through Angelini Investments), the European Investment Bank (through Aurea, its co-investment facility with Angelini Ventures), and Neva SGR (Intesa Sanpaolo Group). Nouscom’s other existing international life sciences investors, 5AM Ventures, Andera Partners, Angelini Ventures, Bpifrance (through its InnoBio2 fund), CDP Venture Capital (through its Large Ventures Fund), EQT Life Sciences, Indaco Venture Partners, Panakes Partners, Versant Ventures and XGEN Ventures, all participated in the round. The strong demand for the round reflects investor conviction in Nouscom’s pipeline and recently published clinical data.

Proceeds from the Series D round will fund the advancement of NOUS-209, an investigational off-the-shelf neoantigen-based cancer immunotherapy, through a single, global, registration-enabling clinical trial for cancer interception in Lynch Syndrome (LS) carriers, for which FDA has granted Fast Track designation.

The financing coincides with a presentation of long-term cancer interception data from a Phase 1b/2 trial of NOUS-209 in LS carriers, to be presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress by the study’s principal investigator Eduardo Vilar-Sanchez, M.D., Ph.D., chair ad interim of Clinical Cancer Prevention at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. ESMO is taking place in Madrid, Spain on 23-27 October 2026. Details of the presentation are below.

The abstract, published by ESMO, reports that all evaluable LS carriers dosed with NOUS-209 remained free of advanced adenomas and colorectal cancer, as determined by colonoscopy, after years 1 and 2 (n=43; n=17, respectively), representing an encouraging signal of durable clinical activity consistent with a treatment effect relative to the expected incidence in LS carriers. These data were strengthened by broad, potent, and durable anti-neoantigen T-cell responses driven by NOUS-209 that were further enhanced following annual re-treatment.

“Over two million LS carriers live with up to an 80% lifetime cancer risk and nothing to offer them but surveillance and surgery”, said Marina Udier, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nouscom. “We built Nouscom to change that equation. This financing, alongside the data we are presenting at ESMO, puts us closer to a world where cancer is stopped before it starts. I am grateful to our new and existing investors for backing that conviction, and to the team behind NOUS-209.”

“This significant financing reflects the confidence of our investors in Nouscom’s vision, team and the transformative potential of cancer interception,” said Göran Ando, M.D., Independent Chair of the Board of Nouscom. “With this backing, we are well positioned to accelerate NOUS-209’s clinical development and our commitment to those living with Lynch Syndrome. I am delighted to welcome our new investors, whose support further strengthens Nouscom as we enter this next chapter.”

Dr. Hakan Goker, Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Investments at M Ventures, said: “What sets Nouscom apart is its unique cancer interception approach and the platform that enables it. Maturing clinical evidence and a regulatory-aligned path into a registration-enabling trial in such an unchartered space is a rare combination for a private biotech company and the commitment of the investor syndicate underpins this deep conviction.”

Angelini Industries joins as a new investor, having followed Nouscom since its Series C round through Angelini Ventures, which also participated in the Series D. "Angelini Industries is becoming an increasingly innovation-driven group competing on a global scale, bringing together the search for companies set to shape the future of healthcare with the research and pharmaceutical assets of our industrial heritage.” said Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, Chief Executive Officer of Angelini Industries, and VP of Angelini Investments. “We see significant potential in Nouscom’s pioneering approach to cancer prevention in Lynch Syndrome and we are proud to support its outstanding team.”

Details of the Presentation:

Title: Safety and Immunogenicity of Re-vaccination with Nous-209: a neoantigen vaccine for cancer interception in Lynch syndrome carriers

Presenter: Eduardo Vilar-Sanchez, M.D., Ph.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract #: 3438O

Date/Time: Sunday 25 October, 15:15hrs CEST

Location: Granada Auditorium, Hall 4

The Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of NOUS-209 in LS carriers (NCT05078866) was a collaborative effort between the National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Prevention Clinical Trials Network (CP-CTNet) and the iCAN-PREVENT consortium at UT MD Anderson. The NCI, part of the National Institutes of Health, provided primary funding through Award Number UG1-CA-242609, with additional support from the Data Management, Auditing, and Coordination Center (grant U24CA242637).

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About NOUS-209

NOUS-209 is an investigational off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy that targets tumors with mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) and microsatellite instability (MSI). These tumors are characterized by unique markers known as frameshift peptide (FSP) neoantigens, which are unique to cancerous cells and absent in healthy cells. NOUS-209 comprises two proprietary viral vectors able to deliver 209 shared FSP neoantigens and train the immune system to recognize and attack cancerous and precancerous cells before tumors can develop.

Phase 1b/2 data demonstrated the safety of NOUS-209 and its ability to stimulate potent immune responses in LS carriers1,2, supporting its advancement into a registration-enabling trial in cancer interception. NOUS-209 is also being studied in Phase 2 studies in combination with pembrolizumab in a difficult-to-treat patient population of advanced dMMR and/or MSI-H metastatic CRC (mCRC) patients refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy3 and in first-line treatment of advanced dMMR and/or MSI-H mCRC. Data from the successfully completed Phase 1b trial were published in Science Translational Medicine4.

About Lynch Syndrome

Lynch Syndrome (LS) is a common inherited condition that significantly increases a person’s risk of developing cancer over their lifetime, especially colorectal cancer (CRC) (up to 50% risk, compared to 2% for general population), endometrial cancer (up to 50% risk, compared to 1-2% for general population) and urothelial cancer (up to 25% risk, compared to 1-2% for general population)5,6,7,8. LS also elevates the risk of developing other cancers including biliary tract, brain, duodenal, gastric, Muir-Torre spectrum, ovarian, prostate, pancreatic and small bowel cancer. LS is caused by inherited mutations in specific genes responsible for repairing DNA, leading to the buildup of harmful genetic errors that can accumulate, triggering the development of tumors. Currently, managing LS is limited to frequent screenings such as colonoscopy to catch cancer early, but is not shown to reduce cancer incidence9, and elective surgery, which is invasive, expensive, and negatively impacts quality of life. As a pioneering approach to cancer interception, Nouscom’s investigational immunotherapy, NOUS-209, is designed to train the immune system to recognize and stop cancer before it develops.

About Cancer Interception

Cancer interception is an innovative approach that aims to stop cancer in its earliest stages before tumors fully develop and spread. Unlike traditional therapies that target established cancers, interception strategies harness advancements in immuno-oncology that can train the immune system to recognize and eliminate precancerous and cancerous cells. This approach is particularly relevant for those with high-risk genetic conditions such as LS who have high predisposition to developing MSI-associated cancers.

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering next-generation neoantigen-targeted immunotherapies to treat cancer at all stages, from early cancer interception to late-stage metastatic disease. Its proprietary viral vector platform enables broad and durable immune activation by delivering optimized neoantigens that train the immune system to recognize and fight cancer. Nouscom’s lead program, NOUS-209, is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy in advanced clinical development for cancer interception in LS and the treatment of MSI mCRC. The company’s clinical stage portfolio also includes NOUS-PEV, a personalized neoantigen immunotherapy, with published data from a successfully completed Phase 1b trial10. Nouscom’s current investors include 5AM Ventures, Andera Partners, Angelini Industries (through Angelini Investments), Angelini Ventures, Bpifrance (through its InnoBio2 fund), CDP Venture Capital (through its Large Ventures Fund), EQT Life Sciences, European Investment Bank (through Aurea, its co-investment facility with Angelini Ventures), Indaco Venture Partners SGR, M Ventures, Neva SGR (Intesa Sanpaolo Group), Panakes Partners, Revelation Partners, Versant Ventures and XGEN Ventures.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company’s website at www.nouscom.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

References

D’Alise, AM. et al. Nous-209 neoantigen vaccine for cancer prevention in Lynch Syndrome carriers: a phase 1b/2 trial. Nature Medicine (2026) Willis et al, Cancer Res (2025) 85 (8_Supplement_1): 6427. Abstract is available on the ESMO website, here D’Alise et al., Science Translational Medicine, 2022. Dominguez-Valentin et al., Genetics in Medicine, 2020. Dominguez-Valentin et al., The Lancet, 2023. Strafford, Reviews in Obstetrics & Gynecology, 2012. Richters et al., World Journal of Urology, 2020. Ahadova et al., International Journal of Cancer 2020. D’Alise et al., Clin Cancer Research, 2024.

Contacts

Nouscom

Rick Davis, COO

info@nouscom.com

+41 61 201 1835

MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Mark Swallow

nouscom@medistrava.com

+44 (0)203 928 6900

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