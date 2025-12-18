SUBSCRIBE
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 18, 2025 | 
BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar), a leading radiopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Frank Scholz, President and Chief Executive Officer will present a company overview and update at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 14th at 2:00pm PT at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.



About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar’s expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier added actinium-225 (n.c.a. Ac-225) using electron-accelerator technology. The Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services. Visit: www.northstarnm.com


Contacts

For NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC
Corporate:
Gauri Gupta
Vice President, Chief of Staff
312-288-5431
ggupta@northstarnm.com

Investor Relations:
Victor Miller
Chief Financial Officer
847-650-3860
vmiller@northstarnm.com

