Nordic Group B.V. Through Its Subsidiary Nordic Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Continues Its Introduction of LACRIFILL® Canalicular Gel, a Novel Therapy for Dry Eye, During American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2024

Nordic Pharma to share this innovation and its pivotal study article in the Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (JCRS) with ophthalmology leaders





BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordic Pharma, Inc., a subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., launched LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, a novel therapy for dry eye in the U.S. in April and will continue its introduction to leading ophthalmologists during AAO 2024. LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel is a cross-linked hyaluronic acid derivative and is FDA-cleared to temporarily block tear drainage by the occlusion of the canalicular system.

LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel allows patient’s eyes to be bathed by their own natural tears. It is customized for each individual patient and provides a full fill of the canalicular system. LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel is administered through a simple in-office procedure, which is reimbursed through an existing CPT code (68761). The results last for six months.

“We are delighted to be representing Nordic Pharma at AAO,” said Phil Gioia, President of the U.S. team. “With members of Nordic Pharma’s distinguished U.S. Medical Advisory Board in attendance and our recent study publication in JCRS, this is the perfect environment to share how LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, our interventional dry eye treatment, is changing practice and changing lives.”

The October issue of the Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (JCRS) features the article “Effectiveness and safety of a novel crosslinked hyaluronate canalicular gel occlusive device for dry eye” authored by Mark Packer, MD, Richard Lindstrom, MD, Vance Thompson, MD, Jai G. Parekh, MD, MBA, Preeya Gupta, MD, Lisa M. Nijm, MD, JD, Eric Donnenfeld, MD, FACS.

The LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel clinical trial reported in the JCRS article demonstrated that the cross-linked hyaluronic acid (HA) was safe and effective as a lacrimal occlusion device for the treatment of dry eye disease. Both signs and symptoms of dry eye improved significantly. Additionally, improvements in Schirmer score, OSDI*, corneal staining, and TBUT** were sustained over 6 months. These results, along with dye disappearance testing, confirmed that the cross-linked HA filler was in place for 6 months. The cross-linked HA filler was safe, well-tolerated, easy to insert and easy to remove at 6 months.

Neel R Desai, MD of the Eye Institute of West Florida said “After seeing how LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel was easy and comfortable to administer and provided immediate relief for dry eye patients (including me) I added it to my first-line protocols for dry eye management and ocular surface optimization prior to refractive cataract surgery.”

AAO attendees are invited to stop by booth #4062 on Saturday, October 19th at 2:00 p.m. for the Dry Eye Disease: LACRIFILL® and Reimbursement discussion and Q&A led by Kevin J. Corcoran, COE, FNAO, Principal of Corcoran & Corcoran. Attendees will also have the opportunity to place orders at the booth.

Nordic Pharma is proud to be the Premier Sponsor of the Women In Ophthalmology (WIO) Awards Ceremony & Networking Reception at AAO. “Having Nordic Pharma’s support for honoring outstanding women in ophthalmology reflects their commitment to making a sustainable impact on patient’s health and the physicians who serve them.” said Lisa M. Nijm, MD, JD, of Warrenville Eyecare & Lasik.

For more information about LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel and ordering details visit lacrifill.com.

*OSDI – Ocular Surface Disease Index

**TBUT – Tear breakup time

About Nordic Group B.V.

Nordic Group B.V. is a privately owned, medium-size international pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of specialty products. Portfolio enhancement has been accomplished through targeted developments and focused acquisitions to build a foundation in Eye Care, Rheumatology and Women’s Health. Nordic Group has established deep roots throughout Europe, and more recently, expanded outside of Europe with increased acquisitions worldwide.

Nordic Group is a part of SEVER Life Sciences, a holding company created in 2019 that brings together three diverse but complementary companies that offer a wide range of products, pharmaceutical development services and delivery technologies.

About Nordic Pharma, Inc.

Nordic Pharma, Inc., subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies and is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma’s business developments and the implementation of Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma’s strategic initiatives. Because these statements reflect Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma’s current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma’s expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory trends, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma, and other factors that could affect Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma’s business and financial performance. Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts



Nordic Pharma, Inc.

Kate Popova

Project & Contracts Manager

Phone Number: 610-285-1699

ekaterina.popova@nordicpharma.com

Gail Feerrar

Director Sales and Marketing

Phone: 610-285-7152

gail.feerrar@nordicpharma.com