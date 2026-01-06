NORD Extends Exclusive CME Partnership with Medlive

Partnership focuses on delivering high-quality medical education to improve rare disease patient outcomes

BOSTON and WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medlive is proud to announce that the National Organization for Rare Disorders has again selected the company as its official Continuing Medical Education (CME) partner. This renewed commitment reflects the organizations' shared mission to expand access to rare disease education, equip clinicians with the tools to shorten time to diagnosis and improve treatment, and empower patients and caregivers to engage more fully in their own care.

For more than six years, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) and Medlive (formerly PlatformQ Health) have partnered to advance rare disease education through an extensive library of outcomes-driven programming. To date, the collaboration has launched more than 140 digital education programs featuring leading specialists from NORD's Rare Disease Centers of Excellence national network.

More than 76,000 clinicians, patients, and caregivers have participated in these programs, with 93% of participating clinicians reporting positive changes to their practice, and two-thirds of patients and caregivers reporting improved communication with their healthcare team.

"Following a thorough evaluation process, we are pleased to extend our partnership with Medlive as NORD's exclusive CME partner. Medlive not only demonstrates a strong commitment to educational innovation, but also a deep understanding of what matters most to the rare disease community: timely diagnosis, informed care, and meaningful collaboration among clinicians, patients, caregivers, and advocates," stated Pam Gavin, NORD Chief Executive Officer.

New initiatives under the expanded partnership will include applying real-world data to generate real-world evidence of care changes, sharing program outcomes through abstracts and presentations at leading scientific meetings, and developing innovative formats to address emerging needs across the rare disease community.

"Their proven ability to deliver high-quality, outcomes-driven education makes them a trusted partner as we work to strengthen rare disease care and improve patient outcomes nationwide," added Gavin.

Through this collaboration, NORD's member organizations will continue to benefit from extended opportunities to reach both clinicians and patients, ensuring disease-specific education scales beyond individual communities.

"As the trusted voice for the 30 million Americans living with rare diseases, NORD has consistently elevated education that bridges clinical expertise with patients' lived experiences. We are honored to continue this important partnership and to introduce new models that further connect clinicians, patients, caregivers, and advocates. Together, we can make strides toward improving outcomes for the rare disease community," stated Robert Rosenbloom, Chief Executive Officer, Medlive.

Explore our education offerings at medlive.com/nord.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders



Founded in 1983, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) is a leading independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit and patient advocacy organization dedicated to improving the health and lives of over 30 million Americans living with rare diseases. In partnership with more than 350 disease-specific member patient organizations, NORD drives progress in rare disease research, care, and policy. Learn more at rarediseases.org.

About Medlive



Medlive delivers trusted education from the leading clinician associations, established patient advocacy groups, and expert voices in oncology, neurology, rare disease and more. Healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers engage with video-based education on Medlive, generating insights, data, and outcomes that drive the ongoing creation of patient-centered education with meaningful impact on clinical practice. The Medlive partner network has empowered millions of learners, allowing them to keep pace with the latest healthcare discoveries and improving health outcomes for all. Visit our About Us page for more information.

