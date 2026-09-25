NORD Announces the 2026 Rare Impact Award Honorees Advancing Innovation, Research, and Advocacy for Rare Diseases

NORWELL, Mass., Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) is honoring a distinguished group of biopharma industry leaders, medical scientists, and patient advocates for their contributions to improving the lives of the more than 30 million Americans living with rare diseases through the annual NORD Rare Impact Awards®.

The 2026 honorees include innovative companies whose treatments have significantly improved rare disease patient outcomes, trailblazing scientists in rare disease research, and passionate advocates raising awareness and spearheading legislative change.

Industry Innovators in Rare Disease

Among this year's honorees are five companies and one nonprofit who — alongside impacted patient communities — celebrated recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for first-of-their-kind rare disease therapies.

"With approximately 95% of more than 10,000 known rare diseases still lacking an approved treatment, advancing scientific progress is critical," said Pamela K. Gavin, NORD Chief Executive Officer. "NORD is proud to honor these companies and nonprofit organizations for pioneering new therapies and advancing research that can change what is possible for individuals and families affected by these rare diseases. Their progress in addressing the unique challenges of these conditions is also contributing knowledge, approaches, and breakthroughs that help move science and the entire rare disease field forward."

The 2026 Industry Innovator honorees are:

Mighty Therapeutics for FORZINITY™ , the first therapy for Barth syndrome

, the first therapy for UCB for KYGEVVI , the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults and children with thymidine kinase 2 deficiency

, the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults and children with Fondazione Telethon for Waskyra™ , a breakthrough gene therapy for Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

, a breakthrough gene therapy for Omeros for YARTEMLEA® , the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults and children 2 years and older with hematopoietic stem cell transplant–associated thrombotic microangiopathy

, the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults and children 2 years and older with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for MODEYSO™ , the first and only FDA-approved treatment for one of the most aggressive brain tumors impacting children and young adults, recurrent H3K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma

, the first and only FDA-approved treatment for one of the most aggressive brain tumors impacting children and young adults, Verastem Oncology for AVMAPKI® FAKZYNJA® CO-PACK, the first treatment specifically approved for adult patients with KRAS-mutated recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) who have received prior systemic therapy.

NORD is also proud to recognize individuals and organizations dedicated to advocating and improving life for the one in 10 Americans living with a rare disorder. This year, those honorees include:

"Each of these 2026 Rare Impact Award winners demonstrates the power we have as individuals to drive change in our communities, whether as an advocate, policymaker, scientist, or physician," Gavin said. "They inspire us all to persevere in our shared mission to alleviate the physical, emotional, and financial strain that rare diseases place on too many individuals and families."

The Community Champion, Policy Changemaker, Youth Leader, Lifetime Achievement and Abbey S. Meyers Leadership Awardees will be recognized in person at the NORD Breakthrough Summit® on Oct. 26-27 in Washington, D.C. The Scientific and Medical Trailblazer Awardees were recognized earlier this year at the NORD® Rare Disease Scientific Symposium, and NORD CEO Pamela Gavin is presenting the Industry Innovation Awards to each recipient company and their staff at their U.S. headquarters.

Learn more about the 2026 Rare Impact Awards at rareimpact.org.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®)



Founded in 1983, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) is the leading independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and lives of over 30 million Americans living with rare diseases. In partnership with more than 360 disease-specific NORD Member patient organizations and 49 NORD® Rare Disease Centers of Excellence spanning more than 170 medical institutions, NORD drives progress in rare disease research, care, and policy. Learn more at rarediseases.org.

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SOURCE National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®)