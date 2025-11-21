Nomination Committee Appointed for IRLAB’s Annual General Meeting 2026

IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announces that the nomination committee ahead of the annual general meeting (AGM) 2026 has been appointed.

According to the instruction for appointment of the nomination committee in IRLAB Therapeutics AB, resolved at the annual general meeting on May 22, 2024, the nomination committee shall, besides the Chair of the Board, consist of representatives of the three largest shareholders, or groups of shareholders, as of the last banking day in August 2025.

The three largest shareholders or groups of shareholders have now appointed their representatives, thus the nomination committee ahead of the AGM 2026 has the following members:

Daniel Johnsson , entrepreneur, business developer and investor. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 14 per cent of shares and votes; and

Bo Rydlinger, background from banking and investments. Appointed by a group of shareholders representing about 13 per cent of shares and votes; and

Clas Sonesson , Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at IRLAB and one of IRLAB's founders. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 9 per cent of shares and votes;

Carola Lemne, Chair of the Board of IRLAB Therapeutics AB.

The members of the nomination committee have been appointed by owners in IRLAB Therapeutics AB who represent a total of about 36 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB as of the last banking day in August 2025.

Information about the nomination committee's work and the instruction to the nomination committee can be found on the company website under the section for Corporate Governance. The nomination committee's proposal will be presented in the summon to the annual general meeting 2026 and on the company's web page, www.irlab.se. The annual general meeting will be held on May 20, 2026.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee shall do this in writing, no later than January 31, 2026, via e-mail ir@irlab.se.