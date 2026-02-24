NÖK Therapeutics to Participate in BIO Investment & Growth Summit in Miami

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NÖK Therapeutics, Inc. (“NÖK”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel Natural Killer (“NK”) cell immunotherapies, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in the BIO Investment & Growth Summit on March 2–3, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The summit provides an opportunity for NÖK to engage with institutional investors, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders. Company leadership will be available for one-on-one investor meetings to discuss clinical progress, upcoming milestones, and strategic priorities, including NÖK’s autologous NK-cell platform in oncology.

About NÖK Therapeutics, Inc.

NÖK is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing autologous natural killer cell immunotherapies for oncology, designed to be administered without lymphodepleting chemotherapy and to preserve host immune function. NÖK’s platform is designed to facilitate outpatient administration of autologous NK-cell immunotherapy, broaden treatment accessibility, while demonstrating durable clinical response. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.noktx.com.

