NKGen Biotech to Present Integrated Phase 1 Clinical and Biomarker Analyses for Troculeucel in Alzheimer’s Disease at AD/PD™ 2026

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced upcoming oral and poster presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (“AD/PD™ 2026”), taking place March 17-21, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark and virtually.

The presentations will highlight a new integrated analysis of patient-level data from two previously completed Phase 1 studies evaluating troculeucel in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. In these analyses, participants across both trials were evaluated as a combined cohort to assess dose-response relationships on cognitive measures. Biomarker associations, including plasma glial fibrillary acidic protein (“GFAP”) as an indicator of astrocytic injury and activation that may reflect disease state in Alzheimer’s disease, were also examined.

AD/PD™ 2026 is the leading international conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease research, bringing together thousands of top scientists, clinicians, and industry experts from around the world providing a dynamic platform to share the latest discoveries, clinical trial results, and innovative therapeutic strategies.

Oral Presentation Details :

Title: First-in-Class NK Cell Therapy Troculeucel Shows Cognitive Benefit in Moderate Alzheimer’s: Dose Dependent Phase 1 Findings (ID 1021) Session Name: Translational Treatment Strategies in AD & FTD; New Targets Session Type: Symposium Presentation Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 2:10 –2:25 PM CET, Denmark (8:10–8:25 AM ET) Location: Auditorium 11

Poster Session Details:

Title: Plasma GFAP as a Biomarker for Anti-inflammatory Response and Cognitive Improvement in Phase 1 Trials of Troculeucel for Alzheimer’s Disease (ID 1060) Session Topic: Theme A: β-Amyloid Diseases / A04.h. Imaging, Biomarkers, Diagnostics: CSF- and blood- based biomarkers Session Type: Poster – Shift 2 Session Dates: Friday, March 20, 2026 – Saturday, March 21, 2026, 10:00 AM–5:00 PM CET, Denmark (4:00 –11:00 AM ET) Location: Exhibition Hall, Poster Section

The data to be presented reflect new analyses of Phase 1 clinical studies and do not include results from the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 trial of troculeucel in Alzheimer’s disease.

Previously disclosed data for troculeucel in Alzheimer’s disease and solid tumors can be found on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website at https://nkgenbiotech.com/scientific-publications/. News releases containing troculeucel clinical trial updates and regulatory approvals can be found on the News page of the Company’s website at https://nkgenbiotech.com/news/.

About Troculeucel

Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on NKGen’s journey toward bringing this therapy to market.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated timing and content of its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other public disclosures; the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. Additional risks include uncertainties related to the Company’s acquisition of a majority interest in NKGen Biotech Korea Co., Ltd., including risks regarding the future performance of NKGen Biotech Korea Co., Ltd.’s business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate NKGen Biotech Korea Co., Ltd.’s operations, personnel, and technologies, potential challenges in realizing expected synergies and cost savings, and risks that the Company may not achieve the anticipated strategic, financial, or operational benefits of the acquisition on the expected timeline or at all. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

