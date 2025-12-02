Nihon Kohden Selected to Present Expert Sessions on Neonatal Ventilation and Lung Recruitability at AARC 2025 International Congress

Industry Leader Will Also Showcase Its Trusted NKV Series—Recognized by Top Hospitals Across the U.S. for its Intelligent Automation and Clinical Precision—at Booth #905; Where Clinical Experts will be Available to Answer Questions

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nihon Kohden, a global leader in life-support solutions backed by more than seven decades of clinical expertise, are presenting two expert-led sessions at the AARC 2025 International Congress, taking place Dec. 6–9 in Phoenix, Arizona. The sessions will focus on evidence‑based strategies for neonatal ventilation and lung recruitability, giving respiratory therapists practical insights they can apply at the bedside. Clinical experts from Nihon Kohden will also be on hand at Booth #905 to answer questions throughout the event.

At Booth #905, Nihon Kohden will feature its full NKV Series of ventilators under the theme “Making respiratory care simpler, so caring can come first.” These intelligent, data-enabled systems streamline workflows and give clinicians more time to focus on patients. Features such as guided lung recruitment tools, personalized volume-targeting capabilities and user-friendly app-based interfaces simplify training and daily use, helping healthcare teams deliver safe, precise and patient-centered care across neonatal, pediatric and adult settings.

“Every design decision we make centers around supporting clinicians and patient care,” said Hong-Lin Du, MD, PhD, President & CEO, Nihon Kohden OrangeMed, LLC. “This year at AARC 2025, we’re excited to combine hands-on demonstrations of our NKV Series with real-world education on topics respiratory therapists are navigating every day, including reliable volume targeting in the NICU and safe and individualized recruitment strategies in critical care.”

Featured Expo Theater Speaking Sessions:

Volume Targeted Ventilation in Extremely Low Birth Weight Neonates, Presented by Carolyn La Vita, MHA, RRT, RRT-ACCS, RRT-NPS | 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 | This session will explore the evolution from traditional SIMV and AC/PC modes to evidence-based volume-targeted ventilation (VTV) for extremely low birth weight infants, highlighting how current research is reshaping neonatal respiratory care. It will review recent systematic reviews and meta-analyses supporting the use of VTV, outline the technical and practical considerations involved in implementing this approach and walk through key clinical decision points for bedside management of extremely low birth weight (ELBW) infants. The session will also touch on recent developments in neonatal ventilation technology that further support safe and consistent volume delivery in this vulnerable population.

Assessing Lung Recruitability: How to Do it at the Bedside, Presented by Marcelo Amato, M.D., Ph.D. | 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 | This session will examine how to assess lung recruitability at the bedside in the context of current clinical evidence and the ongoing debate around recruitment maneuvers, particularly following the recent ART trial. It will discuss how new findings have influenced perceptions and use of recruitment maneuvers, describe the role of recruitability assessment in selecting appropriate patients and outline practical bedside techniques for tailoring recruitment strategies. The session will help clinicians translate complex evidence into safe and individualized decision-making for ventilated patients.

Exploring the NKV Series

Each ventilator in the NKV Series offers unique features designed to address specific clinical needs while maintaining the series’ core focus on usability, mobility and reliable performance. From non-invasive comfort to turbine-driven portability and all-in-one versatility, these systems help clinicians manage complex respiratory therapy with greater confidence and efficiency.

NKV-330: Non-Invasive Comfort



Dynamically adapt to the mask leaks for patient comfort Multiple modes, including High Flow Oxygen Therapy Adaptive triggering synchronizes with changing breathing patterns





NKV-440: Turbine-Driven Mobility



Turbine-based, transportable design with full feature support for neonatal, pediatric and adult patients Delivers the same trusted performance as the NKV-550 in a smaller footprint Supports versatile care across critical, sub-acute and intra-hospital transport environments





NKV-550: All-in-One Versatility



Integrated Gentle Lung® Suite provides guided lung recruitment and assessment tools Protective Control adds a secondary user interface for safety and workflow efficiency App-based architecture simplifies training and workflow integration across departments



Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #905 to experience live demonstrations and learn how Nihon Kohden’s respiratory care portfolio supports clinicians with innovative, data-enabled solutions for efficient, patient-focused care.

About Nihon Kohden: Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a leading manufacturer, developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company's products are now used in more than 120 countries and it is the largest supplier of electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed and produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia analysis, low-invasive blood volume monitoring and wireless patient monitoring. Visit nihonkohden.com to learn more; and follow Nihon Kohden on Facebook and LinkedIn.

