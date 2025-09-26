Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Joins Children’s Brain Tumor Network to Advance Pediatric Brain Tumor Research

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) welcomes Nicklaus Children's Hospital as a new member institution, deepening its national reach and strengthening efforts to accelerate research for children with brain tumors. Toba Niazi, MD, Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery and Co-Director of the Nicklaus Children's Neuroscience Institute, will serve as CBTN principal investigator at the institution.

"Joining the Children's Brain Tumor Network allows us to contribute meaningfully to a collective mission focused on changing outcomes for children facing brain tumors," said Dr. Niazi. "We're eager to collaborate, innovate, and help drive progress in this critically important field."

As a CBTN member site, Nicklaus Children's Hospital will offer families the opportunity to participate in research by contributing biospecimens and data through CBTN's global resource. This collaboration helps fuel discovery across institutions, enabling researchers to study childhood brain tumor biology at the scale necessary to unlock new insights and drive therapeutic development.

Founded in 1950, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. It is home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States. The hospital is nationally recognized for excellence in pediatric care, including neurosurgery and neuro-oncology.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nicklaus Children's Hospital to our growing network," said Jena Lilly, Executive Director of CBTN. "Their clinical expertise and strong commitment to research make them a powerful partner in our shared mission to bring better treatments and brighter futures to children everywhere."

The Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) is a global research initiative dedicated to transforming the landscape of pediatric brain tumor research and care. With 35 member institutions, CBTN has collected more than 110,000 biospecimens and enrolled over 8,000 participants—creating the world's largest pediatric brain tumor data resource. By enabling real-time data sharing and interdisciplinary collaboration, CBTN empowers researchers to drive innovation and deliver answers faster to the children and families who need them most.

