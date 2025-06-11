Niagen Bioscience to Participate in the BIO 2025 International Convention

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NAGE #Biotech--Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE) (formerly ChromaDex Corp.), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announced its participation in the 2025 BIO International Convention, taking place June 16–19, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the BIO International Convention is the world’s largest and most influential biotechnology event, convening more than 20,000 global leaders from across the life sciences ecosystem, including biopharma, academia, investment, and government.

The convention provides companies with unique access to a partnering forum. By participating in BIO 2025, Niagen Bioscience is seeking to initiate discussions with prospective partners to support the development and monetization of its emerging drug product candidates.

Niagen Bioscience is arranging a full slate of one-on-one meetings with pharmaceutical companies focused on neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease (PD), Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT), among others, and plans to have partnering discussions.

Attending from Niagen Bioscience’s executive leadership team will be Ozan Pamir, CFO, Andrew Shao, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Global Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, and Yasmeen Nkrumah-Elie, Ph.D., Senior Global Director of External Research.

To request a meeting with the team, please reach out to the Company through the BIO Partnering platform at https://convention.bio.org/registration or email niagenir@icrinc.com.

For additional information on Niagen Bioscience, visit www.niagenbioscience.com.

About Niagen Bioscience:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), formerly ChromaDex Corp., is the global leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience™ is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There’s a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically proven product portfolio is Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, high-quality, and legal NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company’s consumer supplement, Tru Niagen®, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen Plus™, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription.

Niagen Bioscience’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 1/1/2024 - 12/31/2024).

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to infringement or non-infringement of intellectual property rights. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of these forward-looking statements include the preliminary status of the companies plans, strategies, and expectations concerning the pursuit of partnerships to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical candidates for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases; our history of operating losses and need to obtain additional financing; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Niagen Bioscience undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

