SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NeXtGen Biologics Successfully Completes First FDA Audit with Zero 483 Observations

October 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeXtGen Biologics announced today the successful completion of a two-day inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The inspection concluded with no Form 483 observations issued, underscoring the company’s commitment to quality, compliance, and operational excellence.

“Our vision has always been to pair scientific innovation with uncompromising integrity,” said Jonelle Toothman, co-founder and CEO of NeXtGen Biologics. “Completing this inspection with no observations highlights both the rigor of our quality systems and the high standards our team holds in every aspect of their work.”

A form 483 observation is issued when FDA inspectors identify conditions that may violate the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Concluding an inspection without observations is an important validation of a company’s quality and compliance practices.

This successful inspection represents a key step as NeXtGen Biologics advances its ECM platform technology. The company is continuing research and development to support future applications in wound care, surgery, and other medical disciplines.

About NeXtGen Biologics, Inc.

Headquartered in Alachua, FL, NeXtGen Biologics is a medical device company with a suite of patents covering an extracellular matrix (ECM) platform technology derived from the axolotl. Leveraging expertise in medical devices and breakthrough tissue technologies, the company is developing advanced solutions to address complex challenges in wound care, trauma, plastic surgery, cardiovascular disease, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and ophthalmology.

Contact:
Jonelle Toothman, 904-599-3264, jltoothman@nextgenbiologics.com


Florida Regulatory FDA
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Approvals
Bayer Gets FDA Nod for Novel Drug to Treat Hot Flashes
October 27, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Clarify to employees. Businessman leader is walking with flashlight. vector
FDA
FDA Provides Guidance To Prevent Returned Applications, Aid Patient-Focused Drug Development
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Approvals
GSK’s Blenrep Makes Comeback With FDA Nod for Third-Line Multiple Myeloma
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel