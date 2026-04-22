NextCure and Simcere’s SIM0505 (CDH6 ADC) Phase 1 Data to be Presented at ASCO 2026

Poster to be presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology on Monday, June 1, 2026

BELTSVILLE, Md., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class, and best-in-class therapies to treat cancer and Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., (Simcere) an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company and a subsidiary of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (HKEX: 2096), today announced a poster will be presented at ASCO 2026 highlighting Phase 1 data for SIM0505 in the treatment of solid tumors. ASCO 2026 is being held May 29 – June 2 in Chicago, Illinois. SIM0505 is an investigational antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Cadherin-6 (CDH6) with a proprietary topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (TOPOi) payload.

“We are very pleased to announce that the Phase 1 results for SIM0505 have been accepted as a poster presentation at ASCO 2026. This important milestone validates our collaborative clinical approach and highlights our mission of advancing innovative medicines to treat cancer patients,” said Michael Richman, President and CEO of NextCure.

Presentation Details:

Title : Phase 1, multicenter, first-in-human (FIH) global study of SIM0505, an anti-CDH6 (CDH6) antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC) in patients with advanced solid tumors

: Phase 1, multicenter, first-in-human (FIH) global study of SIM0505, an anti-CDH6 (CDH6) antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC) in patients with advanced solid tumors Poster Abstract # : 5580

: 5580 Poster Board : 246

: 246 Presenter : Xiaohua Wu, MD, PhD, Chief Physician and Chairman of the Multidisciplinary Team in Gynecologic Oncology at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China

: Xiaohua Wu, MD, PhD, Chief Physician and Chairman of the Multidisciplinary Team in Gynecologic Oncology at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China Session : Gynecologic Cancer

: Gynecologic Cancer Session Date : Monday June 1, 2026

: Monday June 1, 2026 Session Time: 9:00 AM CST to 12:00 PM CDT



A full copy of the poster will be available on the NextCure website under the Investor Relations “Events & Presentations” tab following the presentation.

About SIM0505

SIM0505 is a novel antibody drug conjugate (ADC) directed to cadherin-6 (CDH6 ADC), featuring a proprietary topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (TOPOi) payload. The ADC is designed for broad anti-tumor activity, fast systemic clearance and an improved potential therapeutic window. SIM0505 is being evaluated in an open-label, Phase 1 study ( NCT06792552 ) for the potential treatment of advanced solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, with an emphasis on platinum resistant ovarian cancer. NextCure holds exclusive global rights for SIM0505, excluding China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan which are retained by Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines to treat cancer patients through the use of targeted therapies including antibody-drug conjugates. We focus on advancing therapies that leverage our core strengths in understanding biological pathways and biomarkers, the interactions of cells within and beyond the tumor microenvironment, and the role each interaction plays in a biologic response.

About Simcere Zaiming

Simcere Zaiming is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company and a subsidiary of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKEX: 2096, "Simcere"). Founded in 2023, Simcere Zaiming is dedicated to developing groundbreaking therapies to meet the unmet clinical needs of cancer patients globally. With a robust and innovative R&D pipeline featuring distinct clinical assets, Simcere Zaiming has successfully launched several innovative products in China, including Enzeshu®, COSELA®, Enweida®, Endostar®, and Enlituo®. The Company is determined to deliver potentially transformative treatment options to cancer patients worldwide through its internal R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization capabilities, complemented by strategic collaborations with leading partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Investor Inquiries

Timothy Mayer, Ph.D.

NextCure, Inc.

Chief Operating Officer

(240) 762-6486

IR@nextcure.com