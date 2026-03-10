Nexpring Health Invests in May Health to Advance a Novel Technology to Treat PCOS-Related Infertility

Strategic investment advances Nexpring Health's mission to move the fertility field forward, placing clinicians, embryologists, and fertility clinics at the center of every breakthrough, so they can focus on what matters most, their patients.

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexpring Health, a global leader in assisted reproductive technology (ART) solutions, today announced a strategic investment in May Health, a medical device company pioneering a novel treatment approach for women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)-related infertility. Nexpring Health joined May Health’s €10 million ($11.7M) financing round alongside investors including Sofinnova Partners, Trill Impact, and Bpifrance.

This investment reflects Nexpring Health's commitment to driving meaningful innovation that moves the field of fertility care forward and goes beyond the products in the lab by supporting the innovations that redefine what’s possible for patients and the clinicians who serve them.

Backing the Breakthrough That PCOS Patients Need

PCOS is the most common endocrine condition among reproductive-aged women and a leading cause of female infertility, affecting an estimated 10–13% of women worldwide. 1,2 Women with PCOS-related infertility often struggle to become pregnant because they are unable to ovulate consistently or at all.3

May Health's Anavi™ System enables a one-time, office-based procedure intended to restore ovulation in women with PCOS-related infertility who do not respond to, are contraindicated to, or decline first-line therapies. The Anavi™ System received CE Mark certification under EU MDR in October 2025, and May Health is currently advancing its pivotal U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial, REBALANCE, toward FDA marketing authorization.

For Nexpring Health, this investment is personal to the mission. Every day, Nexpring Health’s teams stand beside embryologists, clinicians, and fertility clinics, delivering the tools, technologies, and support that allow them to work with confidence and focus on what matters most: their patients. Investing in May Health extends that commitment one step further, backing a technology that could meaningfully expand the options available to reproductive medicine professionals and the patients they serve.

“At Nexpring Health, we believe our role as a global leader in ART solutions goes beyond the products we make. It’s about advancing fertility care in every way we can, for the clinicians on the front lines, for the embryologists working tirelessly in the lab, and ultimately, for the patients whose hopes and dreams depend on this progress. May Health is doing exactly the kind of work that can change patient outcomes, expand clinical options and move this field forward, and we are proud to stand with them.”

— Wil Boren, Chief Executive Officer, Nexpring Health

“For too long, women with PCOS-related infertility have needed more options to support their family-building journey. With the continued support of our existing investors, we are making significant progress enrolling the REBALANCE trial and preparing to bring the Anavi System to market in Europe and the United States. We are pleased to welcome Nexpring Health to the syndicate, and we celebrate the strong mission-alignment between our organizations.”

— Colby Holtshouse, President and CEO of May Health.

About the REBALANCE Study

The REBALANCE Study (NCT06206746) is an ongoing prospective, multicenter, randomized controlled trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the Anavi™ System for restoring ovulation in eligible women with PCOS-related infertility. More than 15 fertility centers across the United States are currently enrolling participants. Learn more at www.mayhealth.com/rebalance-study.

About Nexpring Health

Nexpring Health is a leading global ART solutions partner, uniting industry leaders into one powerful force dedicated to advancing fertility care. With a commitment to redefining the future of ART, Nexpring Health delivers high-quality, comprehensive ART solutions designed to simplify complexity, reduce variability, and drive consistent, confident outcomes in every cycle. Guided by core pillars of Service, Quality, Trust, and Progress, Nexpring Health ensures that embryologists, clinicians, and fertility clinics have the innovative tools and support they need, because every embryo, every procedure, and every cycle counts.

Learn more at www.nexpringhealth.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

About May Health

May Health is a medical device company dedicated to expanding treatment options for women living with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The company is advancing the Anavi™ System, which received CE Mark certification under EU MDR in October 2025 and is currently under investigation in the U.S. REBALANCE pivotal IDE trial. May Health's investors include Sofinnova Partners, Trill Impact, Bpifrance, and Nexpring Health. For more information, visit www.mayhealth.com.

