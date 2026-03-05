NexCure, Inc. Launches with $19 Million Series A Financing to enable CAR-T and other advanced treatment delivery in community outpatient settings

– NexCure founded by Raven, RA Capital's healthcare incubator, to address capacity constraints and access challenges for lifesaving therapies –

BOSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexCure, Inc. today launched with a bold mission to address one of healthcare's most pressing challenges: access to advanced, life-saving therapies for patients who need them most. By delivering CAR-T and other clinically intensive treatments in community-based outpatient settings, NexCure brings these therapies closer to home. The company is backed by a $19 million Series A financing led by RA Capital Management, with participation from Cencora Ventures and Oncology Ventures.

NexCure combines purpose-built outpatient clinics with proprietary technology designed to support the complexity of CAR-T and other advanced therapeutics. NexCure meets patients where they are by bringing clinically intensive therapies into outpatient settings and removing the geographic, financial, and logistical barriers that stand between patients and the care they need. The model expands access for patients, referring oncologists, health systems, payers, and manufacturers seeking reliable sites of care.

"I understand first hand the impact that cell therapy can deliver for people suffering from cancer and other diseases, and we are determined to surmount the operational barriers care providers face when attempting to provide access to these life-changing treatments," said Sophie Papa, FRCP, PhD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer at NexCure. "NexCure is helping to solve the challenge of bringing current and future complex therapies, with high care and monitoring needs, to the patients that need them."

The company was founded by Raven, RA Capital's healthcare incubator, to address capacity constraints and access challenges for lifesaving therapies. Out of 6,100 hospitals in the US, only ~200 – just 3% – administer CAR-T therapy.

"Today, only a fraction of patients who are eligible for CAR-T therapy actually receive it, largely due to where and how care is delivered," said Paul Rothman, MD, Venture Partner at Raven, RA Capital's healthcare incubator, and Founder and Board Chair of NexCure. "As CAR-T matures and moves beyond oncology into autoimmune and other diseases,NexCure will work in partnership with the health ecosystem to thoughtfully expand access so more patients can receive advanced therapies in settings that are safe, effective and closer to home."

The company's proprietary platform standardizes protocols, automates care coordination, and reduces operational variability, enabling advanced therapies to be delivered beyond a small number of academic centers. This financing will support NexCure as it builds out the operating system for clinically intensive therapy delivery, integrating clinical decision support, remote monitoring, and operational intelligence.

"CAR-T and advanced oncology therapies are at a historic breakthrough moment, but the infrastructure to deliver them hasn't kept pace," said Ben Freeberg, Founder and Managing Partner of Oncology Ventures. "We are excited to invest in NexCure as they solve that bottleneck with a scalable outpatient clinic model that expands access, increases efficiency, and redefines where advanced therapeutics can be safely and efficiently delivered."

NexCure is led by:

Paul Rothman, MD, is NexCure's founder and Board Chair and also a Venture Partner at Raven and former Dean of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine. Paul is a distinguished physician-executive known for building and leading world-class academic medical centers and translating innovation into patient care.

Jennifer Smith, NexCure CEO, brings more than 20 years of healthcare operations experience focused on expanding access, scaling innovative clinical models, and building high-performing organizations.

Sophie Papa, FRCP, PhD, is Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer of NexCure and an internationally recognized expert in cellular therapy, translating academic innovation into scalable, high-quality patient care.

Anish More, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer of NexCure, brings extensive experience leading operations and strategy across high-growth healthcare organizations.

About NexCure

NexCure provides clinically intensive therapeutics in community, outpatient settings, redesigning how CAR-T and other advanced treatments are delivered, monitored, and scaled. NexCure translates hospital-grade clinical rigor into scalable, community-based outpatient clinics designed specifically for next-generation therapeutics. Its platform integrates AI-powered patient selection, remote monitoring, and standardized clinical protocols to ensure every patient receives safe, compassionate, and personalized treatment.

For more information about NexCure visit https://nexcure.com/ .

About RA Capital Management

Founded in 2004, RA Capital Management is a multi-stage investment manager dedicated to evidence-based investing in public and private healthcare, life sciences, and planetary health companies. RA Capital creates and funds innovative companies, from private seed rounds to public follow-on financings, allowing management teams to drive value creation from inception through commercialization and beyond. RA Capital's knowledge engine is guided by its dedicated, science-first internal research division and Raven, RA Capital's healthcare incubator, offers entrepreneurs and innovators a collaborative and comprehensive platform to explore the novel and the re-imagined. RA Capital has more than 200 employees and over $14 billion in assets under management. Learn more at www.racap.com .

About Cencora Ventures

Cencora Ventures is the dedicated corporate venture capital fund of Cencora. Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 51,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #18 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $300 billion in annual revenue. Cencora Ventures is managed in collaboration with Cerity Partners Ventures.

About Oncology Ventures

Oncology Ventures is a venture capital firm focused exclusively on advancing innovation in cancer care. The firm invests in commercially-validated start-ups transforming the future of cancer care through better data infrastructure, digital health solutions, and AI powered technologies. With deep expertise in the oncology ecosystem, Oncology Ventures partners with visionary founders to accelerate the transformation of cancer diagnosis, treatment, and care delivery worldwide.

