Nexalin Announces Peer-Reviewed Study Showing the Company’s DIFS™ Technology Reduced Self-Injury and Depression Symptoms in Female Adolescents

BMC Psychiatry publication reports statistically significant reductions in self-injury behaviors and depressive symptoms, with brain-network findings further supporting Nexalin’s differentiated, non-invasive DIFS approach

Publication adds to Nexalin’s growing body of peer-reviewed evidence across insomnia and depression, TBI and PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease and ADHD

Houston, TX, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”), the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced another publication of a peer-reviewed study in BMC Psychiatry reporting that Nexalin’s DIFS 77.5 Hz high-gamma approach was associated with statistically significant reductions in self-injury behaviors and depressive symptoms in female adolescents with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). The study also reported measurable changes in brain-network activity and connectivity, providing additional neurophysiological evidence supporting Nexalin’s non-invasive, high-power DIFS technology.

The article, titled, “High-gamma tACS may regulate brain network connectivity to alleviate symptoms in female adolescent non-suicidal self-injury: a preliminary TMS-EEG pilot study,” evaluated six female adolescent patients who received 21 days of 77.5 Hz, 15 mA stimulation using a Nexalin Technology, Inc. device. According to the publication, patients showed statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms and self-injury behaviors, with benefits persisting through follow-up assessments. The paper further found changes in functional connectivity across emotional-control networks, including Default, Limbic, Salience/Ventral Attention, and Control networks.

Nexalin continues to publish scientific data with neuroimaging and biomarker evidence establishing clinical relevance of its high-power 15 mAmp waveform that supports its DIFS technology. Nexalin’s continued establishment of scientific biomarkers challenges the status quo of all current neurostimulators and the Company believes it positions Nexalin technology to become the world’s leader in non-invasive neurostimulation of the whole brain for the treatment of mental health disorders.

Key findings reported in the publication include:

Significant improvement in HAMD-24 depression scores after treatment and through follow-up

Significant reduction in OSIC self-injury scores, including decreases in self-injury thoughts and behaviors

Improvement in anxiety and sleep quality measures

All patients met the paper’s predefined clinical response criterion for depression, and 5 of 6 patients (83.3%) met the response criterion for self-injury outcomes

No significant adverse effects were observed, with only one mild headache reported that resolved quickly

The authors concluded that 77.5 Hz stimulation may alleviate NSSI symptoms in female adolescents by regulating brain activity and functional connectivity in emotional control networks and described the findings as preliminary evidence supporting further investigation in larger randomized controlled trials. The study was accepted on March 10, 2026, and published as an Article in Press in BMC Psychiatry.

David Owens, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Nexalin, said, “This publication is important because it extends the scientific case for Nexalin’s high-gamma DIFS technology into one of the most urgent and difficult-to-treat populations in mental health. What stands out is not just the symptom improvement, but the objective TMS-EEG evidence showing changes in the brain networks associated with rumination, emotional regulation, and self-injurious behavior. We believe these findings further support the underlying mechanism of our 77.5 Hz, 15 mA neurostimulation approach and add to the growing body of peer-reviewed evidence validating Nexalin’s platform.”

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin, added, “We believe publications like this continue to strengthen the scientific and commercial case for Nexalin’s high-power non-invasive DIFS platform. The Nexalin 15 mAmp DIFS technology allows for deeper penetration, which supports higher efficacy and enhanced treatment outcomes in a treatment-resistant population. In a market seeking safer, drug-free alternatives in mental health, each additional peer-reviewed publication helps further validate our technology and broaden its relevance across multiple indications.”

Nexalin believes this publication adds to a growing body of research supporting its DIFS platform as a non-invasive, drug-free approach designed to target dysfunctional brain activity and connectivity, rather than relying solely on subjective symptom reporting. By pairing clinical outcomes with objective neurophysiological measures, the study provides additional support for Nexalin’s strategy of building a differentiated evidence base around its proprietary high-frequency brain stimulation technology. Importantly, this publication adds to recent peer-reviewed and published data that collectively span insomnia and depression (mood), traumatic brain injury and PTSD (military), Alzheimer’s disease (memory), and, most recently, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), further reinforcing the breadth of Nexalin’s platform across multiple high-value CNS indications.

While the BMC Psychiatry paper was a small pilot study without sham control, it is notable for combining reported clinical improvement with electrophysiological evidence suggesting modulation of high-gamma connectivity and emotional-control circuitry. The publication also reports decreased Default network activity, increased Limbic, SalVAttn and Control network activity, and enhanced high-gamma functional connectivity between Control and SalVAttn/Default networks, while noting the findings are preliminary and require validation in larger controlled studies.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All Nexalin's products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes advanced proprietary bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the midbrain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 mA neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman, and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). These forward-looking statements relate to future events, future performance, or management’s current expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “designed to,” “positioned to,” “potential,” “targeted,” “seeking,” “continues,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “projects,” or similar expressions, or the negative of such terms) should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Nexalin’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential implications and significance of the BMC Psychiatry publication; the validation and differentiation of Nexalin’s DIFS platform; the broader relevance and clinical applicability of the Company’s technology across multiple indications; the potential for future development, regulatory progress, and commercialization of the Company’s products and technology; the Company’s beliefs regarding its competitive position and market opportunity; management’s expectations regarding future clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and approvals; and the Company’s strategic plans and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future studies will be initiated or completed, that published findings will be replicated in larger or controlled trials, or that the Company’s technology will receive regulatory clearance or approval for any particular indication.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainties regarding the design, enrollment, execution, timing, and completion of clinical trials; the ability to obtain regulatory clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory bodies; the sufficiency of clinical data to support regulatory submissions; the potential for adverse events or safety concerns; market acceptance of the Company’s products; competition from existing and new treatment alternatives; and the Company’s ability to secure adequate funding to complete its planned clinical and regulatory programs. Additional risks are set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: NXL@crescendo-ir.com



