NEWPORT NEWS SPINE SURGEON, JEFFREY R. CARLSON, MD, REFLECTS ON EXCEPTIONAL 2024 ACHIEVEMENTS AND LOOKS AHEAD TO PIONEERING ADVANCES IN 2025

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopaedic & Spine Center (OSC) is thrilled to announce a year of remarkable achievements in 2024, marking a milestone in patient care, innovation, and operational excellence. Jeffrey R. Carlson, MD, MBA, CPE, FAAOS, is a Spine Specialist, President and Managing Partner of Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News, Virginia. Dr. Carlson provides the most advanced treatments for patients with complex to simple spinal conditions and is a pioneer in the field of spinal surgery, disc replacement and instrumentation development.

“I am proud to share key accomplishments and highlights from the past year while preparing for an even more dynamic and transformative 2025. With continued growth, cutting-edge advancements, and a renewed focus on patient outcomes, OSC is committed to shaping the future of musculoskeletal and spine care.”

2024 in Review: Growth, Innovation, and Patient Success

In 2024, OSC demonstrated exceptional progress across multiple fronts, with a clear focus on improving the lives of its patients and advancing medical practices:

85,000+ Patient Visits : OSC welcomed over 85,000 patients throughout 2024. This growth highlights the increasing trust patients place in OSC for their orthopaedic and spine care needs, as well as the center’s ability to meet the expanding demand for specialized treatment.

: OSC welcomed over 85,000 patients throughout 2024. This growth highlights the increasing trust patients place in OSC for their orthopaedic and spine care needs, as well as the center’s ability to meet the expanding demand for specialized treatment. 2,400+ Surgeries Performed : OSC surgeons completed more than 2,400 surgeries in 2024, demonstrating the center’s commitment to quality, precision, and patient safety. These procedures not only encompassed everything from complex spinal surgeries to minimally invasive joint replacements and sports medicine treatments, it also included the first Two-Level Cervical Disc Arthroplasty, performed by Dr. Jeffrey Carlson , as well as the first minimally invasive Haglunds Repair, performed by Dr. Bryanna Vesely . Both procedures the first in the Newport News area and on the Virginia Peninsula .

: OSC surgeons completed more than 2,400 surgeries in 2024, demonstrating the center’s commitment to quality, precision, and patient safety. These procedures not only encompassed everything from complex spinal surgeries to minimally invasive joint replacements and sports medicine treatments, it also included the first Two-Level Cervical Disc Arthroplasty, performed by Dr. , as well as the first minimally invasive Haglunds Repair, performed by Dr. . Both procedures the first in the area and on the . 615 Outpatient Same-Day Spine Surgeries Performed : A key focus in 2024 was the expansion of outpatient, same-day spine surgery options. With state-of-the-art minimally invasive techniques and advanced surgical technology, OSC has been able to offer many patients the opportunity to undergo spine surgeries and return home the same day. This groundbreaking approach not only reduces recovery times but also decreases hospital stays, lowers costs, and enhances patient comfort. Same-day spine surgery is transforming the way patients experience spinal care by minimizing downtime and accelerating recovery, allowing individuals to get back to their daily lives faster than ever before.

: A key focus in 2024 was the expansion of outpatient, same-day spine surgery options. With state-of-the-art minimally invasive techniques and advanced surgical technology, OSC has been able to offer many patients the opportunity to undergo spine surgeries and return home the same day. This groundbreaking approach not only reduces recovery times but also decreases hospital stays, lowers costs, and enhances patient comfort. Same-day spine surgery is transforming the way patients experience spinal care by minimizing downtime and accelerating recovery, allowing individuals to get back to their daily lives faster than ever before. Expanded Strategic Partnerships : To meet the growing demand for orthopaedic and spine care, OSC formed new partnerships with over 30 leading medical device companies and research institutions to remain at the cutting edge of medical developments and to offer patients access to the latest treatments and clinical trials.

: To meet the growing demand for orthopaedic and spine care, OSC formed new partnerships with over 30 leading medical device companies and research institutions to remain at the cutting edge of medical developments and to offer patients access to the latest treatments and clinical trials. Patient Satisfaction Excellence: With a patient satisfaction rate consistently above 88%, OSC continues to lead in patient-centered care. OSC’s commitment to individualized treatment plans, coupled with superior post-operative care and rehabilitation, has earned it widespread recognition for excellence in patient care.

Looking Ahead to 2025: Advancing Patient Care and Pioneering New Treatments

As the field of orthopaedics and spine care continues to evolve, OSC is setting its sights on even greater achievements for 2025 and beyond. The center’s upcoming initiatives reflect its ongoing commitment to providing innovative, efficient, and effective care to its growing patient base:

Expansion of Same-Day Spine Surgeries : OSC is set to expand its offering of outpatient, same-day spine surgeries in 2025, with an increased number of procedures expected to be performed on an outpatient basis. Leveraging the latest minimally invasive techniques, the center is dedicated to further reducing recovery time for patients and offering them the convenience and comfort of returning home the same day. This trend is expected to revolutionize the treatment of a wide range of spinal conditions, from decompression surgeries to spinal fusion, by drastically reducing both the physical and financial burden on patients.

: OSC is set to expand its offering of outpatient, same-day spine surgeries in 2025, with an increased number of procedures expected to be performed on an outpatient basis. Leveraging the latest minimally invasive techniques, the center is dedicated to further reducing recovery time for patients and offering them the convenience and comfort of returning home the same day. This trend is expected to revolutionize the treatment of a wide range of spinal conditions, from decompression surgeries to spinal fusion, by drastically reducing both the physical and financial burden on patients. Enhancing surgical outcomes: OSC is bringing valuable technology in post-surgery wound care, especially for more difficult wounds environments. The healing of surgical wounds more quickly will decrease the risk of infection and decrease the size of the surgical scar. OSC is performing research on innovative bone graft materials to increase the speed and robustness of lumbar fusions. Our total knee surgeons are innovating in range of motion technology to improve the speed of recovery by improving the therapies need to gain full motion after knee replacement.

“We are proud of the strides we made in 2024, particularly in advancing minimally invasive and same-day spine surgery options that empower patients to recover faster and return to their normal lives sooner,” said Dr. Jeffrey Carlson, President and Managing Partner of OSC. “Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited to continue breaking new ground in surgical technology, patient care, and medical research, ensuring that our patients benefit from the very latest innovations in orthopaedic and spine care.”

Orthopaedic & Spine Center offers specialized orthopaedic and interventional pain management services, including spine care, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, total joint replacement, pain management and workers’ compensation injury management. They serve patients throughout the Hampton Roads area. Their physicians have full staff privileges at Coastal Virginia Surgery Center and Mercy Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.

Orthopaedic & Spine Center is located at 250 Nat Turner Boulevard in Newport News, VA. For an appointment, call (757) 596-1900, and for more information on the practice and its physicians, visit www.osc-ortho.com .

