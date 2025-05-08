NewBiologix Licenses Xcell-Eng-HEK293 Cell Line to ReciBioPharm for Development and Manufacture of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Therapeutics

Provides ReciBioPharm’s customers with access to NewBiologix’s Xcell-Eng-HEK293 cell lines for advanced therapies

Complements and further expands ReciBioPharm’s AAV offering

Achieves industry-leading results across multiple AAV programs



LAUSANNE, Switzerland and BOSTON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewBiologix, a technology innovation company enabling efficient, cost-effective, and scalable production of viral vectors for cell and gene therapy (C>), today announced it has granted a non-exclusive technology license to ReciBioPharm – Recipharm’s Advanced Therapies (ATMP) division and a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) – to provide global biotech and pharma companies with access to NewBiologix’s Xcell-Eng-HEK293 cell lines.

The Xcell-Eng-HEK293 cell lines are high-value solutions for manufacturing recombinant adeno-associated viruses (rAAV) for use in C>. NewBiologix provides cGMP-ready, high-yield, viral particle-producing cell lines and manufacturing technologies for developing gene therapies. This unique cell line enables customers to speed up development and quickly advance C> programs to clinical trials. NewBiologix uses advanced technologies combining multidimensional digital PCR with third-generation sequencing. Its tightly controlled cell line coupled with ReciBioPharm’s AAV manufacturing platform leads to excellent scalability and consistent high yields at multiple scales across a wide range of serotypes.

As a result of proprietary innovations and sustained process development efforts using NewBiologix’s cell lines, ReciBioPharm has achieved industry-leading results across multiple AAV programs. It consistently exceeds 2E15 vg/L, even with large (~5kb) gene-of-interest constructs, demonstrating remarkable process robustness and reproducibility. By combining its proprietary packaging plasmid system with NewBiologix’s advanced HEK293 cell line and downstream purification toolbox, ReciBioPharm delivers >95% full capsids in final product formulations.

In addition, ReciBioPharm has validated high-yield, high-purity AAV production across more than 10 rAAV serotypes, supporting broad therapeutic applicability. Its fully integrated offering, from research-use only (RUO) through to GMP manufacturing, provides a seamless, scalable path to clinic and market for advanced therapy developers.

Igor Fisch, CEO and co-founder of NewBiologix, said, “Our ambition is to become the leading company for providing solutions for gene therapies, based on Swiss engineering and precision. Our technology licensing agreement for ReciBioPharm, a global leader in ATMP development and manufacturing, will help ensure patients benefit from life-saving treatments through economically viable, large-scale production of viral vectors. Core to this offering is our Xcell-Eng-HEK293 cell line, complemented with advanced analytics to guarantee the highest quality AAV for transformative therapeutic solutions. We’re not just advancing gene therapy; we’re redefining how it’s built."

Vikas Gupta, President of ReciBioPharm, commented: “Our strategic collaborations and technology advancements in 2024 reaffirmed our commitment to being a trusted partner in ATMPs. Our technology licensing agreement with NewBiologix for the Xcell-Eng-HEK293 cell line strengthens our position in the AAV space. Together, we advance the needs of our customers by driving down the costs of developing and manufacturing high quality AAV therapies.”

Last year, NewBiologix launched its Xcell™ Portfolio, a suite of advanced technologies that provides deep insights and comprehensive analysis of rAAV quality, which is an ongoing challenge in the field. By integrating its proprietary HEK293-based cell lines with advanced production tools and analytical testing services, the Xcell Portfolio streamlines the journey from research to commercialization, accelerating the development of safer and more effective gene therapies for patients.

For more insights see NewBiologix’s recent white paper, “Recombinant AAV characterization using advanced digital PCR and third-generation sequencing technologies to assess AAV quality and safety”, available here.

About NewBiologix SA

NewBiologix SA is a biotechnology company innovating Swiss-engineered solutions and technologies for gene and cell therapy production. The Company brings a specialized focus in this field together with deep expertise in cell line engineering. NewBiologix addresses gene therapy production limitations with its full suite of advanced cell lines for licensing as well as platform-based services. Its Xcell™ Portfolio is a suite of advanced technologies that provides deep insights and comprehensive analysis of rAAV quality.

By integrating its proprietary HEK293-based cell lines with advanced production tools and analytical testing services, the Xcell Portfolio streamlines the journey from research to commercialization, accelerating the development of safer and more effective gene therapies for patients. By enabling partners to produce more reliable, safer gene therapies faster and at scale, the company is shaping the future of patient health.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Recipharm



Recipharm is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) employing over 5,000 employees worldwide. Recipharm provides manufacturing services of pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile fill & finish, oral solid dosage and biologics; clinical trial material development and manufacturing services; and pharmaceutical product development.

Building on its industry-leading viral vector expertise, the ReciBioPharm division supports the development and manufacturing of cell and gene therapies, viral vector vaccines, and oncolytic viruses. With a network of clinical and commercial-ready sites across the EU and US, and specialized capabilities in product development and analytics, ReciBioPharm helps customers accelerate clinical pipelines through flexible service models and strategic partnerships. This technology licensing agreement further strengthens its mission to simplify and expedite AAV development programs with competitive cost structures. The division also works with customers to develop and commercialise advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs): pre-clinical to clinical development, commercial development and manufacture for new biological modalities, encompassing technologies based on live viruses and viral vectors, live-microbial biopharmaceutical products, nucleic acid-based mRNA and plasmid DNA production.

For more information on Recipharm, please visit www.recipharm.com and www.recibiopharm.com

