NewBiologix Launches Xcell™ to Accelerate, Optimize, and Scale Gene and Cell Therapy Production

LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewBiologix, a technology innovation company pioneering innovative tools enabling efficient, cost-effective, and large-scale production of viral vectors for gene therapy, today announced the launch of the Xcell™ Portfolio. The Xcell suite of advanced technologies offers reliable and scalable solutions that address critical challenges in gene therapy production, such as low yields, batch heterogeneity, scalability, and high cost. The Xcell suite also provides deeper insights and comprehensive analysis of rAAV quality—an ongoing challenge in the field. By integrating its proprietary HEK293-based cell lines with advanced production tools and analytical testing services, the Xcell Portfolio streamlines the journey from research to commercialization, accelerating the development of safer and more effective gene therapies for patients.





“The innovative Xcell Portfolio powered by NewBiologix draws on our leadership’s decades of experience in cell line development and our focus on precision, reliability, and scalability,” said Igor Fisch, Ph.D., CEO of NewBiologix. “We are committed to catalyzing rAAV development for research institutions, CDMOs, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Our innovative suite of services and cell line solutions tackles complex challenges in gene therapy production, ensuring that safe and effective treatments are accessible to patients.”

The Xcell Portfolio includes a suite of advanced technologies designed for excellence in gene & cell therapy production:

Xcell™ Eng-HEK293 Cell Line : High-performance engineered HEK293 cell line for transient rAAV production.

High-performance engineered HEK293 cell line for transient rAAV production. Xcell™ rAAV Production & Testing Platform : Cutting-edge platform designed to streamline the production and testing of rAAV candidates.

Cutting-edge platform designed to streamline the production and testing of rAAV candidates. Xcell™ Genomic Analytical Platform : Tailored sequencing and bioinformatics solutions to address a wide range of scientific inquiries.

“With our Xcell Portfolio, we’re looking forward to collaborating with leading gene therapy companies to unlock new therapeutic potential and accelerate production of rAAVs,” said Déborah Ley, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, NewBiologix.

For more information, please visit www.newbiologix.com/xcell-portfolio or email contact@newbiologix.com.

About NewBiologix SA

NewBiologix SA is a biotechnology company innovating Swiss-engineered solutions and technologies for cell and gene therapy production. The company brings a specialized focus in this field together with deep expertise in cell line engineering. NewBiologix addresses gene therapy production limitations with its full suite of advanced cell lines for licensing as well as platform-based services. By enabling partners to produce more reliable, safer gene therapies faster and at scale, the company is shaping the future of patient health. Learn more at www.newbiologix.com.

Contacts



Media Contact

Déborah Ley

Chief Operating Officer

contact@newbiologix.com