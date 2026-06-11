New York Proton Center Presents Advances in Proton Therapy Across Multiple Cancers at PTCOG 64

Ten NYPC global leaders in proton therapy from New York State's first and only proton therapy center present data demonstrating the benefits of proton therapy in spinal, uterine, cervical, thoracic, gastrointestinal, breast, CNS, and head and neck cancers, and game-changing innovations, including ultra-high dose rate FLASH therapy

NYPC has the most presentations of any single-site proton center at the world's largest proton therapy medical meeting

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Proton Center (NYPC), a global leader in proton therapy research and education and the first and only proton therapy center in New York, will share new research and clinical insights at the 64th Annual Conference of the Particle Therapy Cooperative Group (PTCOG 64), taking place June 8–13, 2026, at the CID Deauville Convention Center in Deauville (Normandy), France. PTCOG is the world's largest annual gathering devoted to particle therapy, which includes precise proton beam therapy, bringing together more than 1,000 radiation oncologists, medical physicists, dosimetrists, radiation therapists, and researchers from across the globe.

NYPC Chief Medical Officer Charles B. Simone, II, MD, FASTRO, FACRO, FACR, who also serves as the Board President of the Proton Collaborative Group (PCG), is a Full Member of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and the author of more than 700 peer-reviewed scientific articles and book chapters, will lead several sessions and has collaborated with NYPC colleagues on multiple PTCOG scientific, educational, and poster presentations.

Key NYPC sessions include:

Three sessions led by NYPC's Dr. Arpit Chhabra









Two sessions led by Dr. Simone and NYPC radiation oncologist Dr. Kristin Hsieh

"I am proud that our NYPC team will be presenting data at more than 15 sessions at PTCOG demonstrating the benefits of proton therapy in spine and CNS, uterine, cervical, thoracic, gastrointestinal, breast, and head and neck malignancies, as well as game-changing innovations, including FLASH therapy and spatially fractionated radiation therapy," said Dr. Simone. "Cancer patients deserve options that not only cure their cancer but also preserve their ability to lead productive and enjoyable lives during and after treatment. I am grateful for our team's tireless work to advance proton therapy as a standard of care for certain cancers, and I am grateful to our patients who participate in our clinical trials and trust our team with their care."

Some of the other NYPC radiation oncologists and medical physicists who will give oral or poster presentations include:

Dr. J. Isabelle Choi,









Dr. Haibo Lin









In addition, members of the NYPC medical physics team will present on imaging, treatment planning, quality assurance, and two new innovative therapies that have the potential to advance proton therapy: FLASH therapy

"The data our team is presenting at PTCOG 64 reflects not only our leadership in advancing proton therapy, but also our commitment to the patients we serve," said Christopher Panczner, Chief Executive Officer of the New York Proton Center. "Through our unique collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering, Montefiore, and Mount Sinai, we are bringing the benefits of proton therapy to more patients across New York and beyond while generating the research that is shaping the future of cancer care worldwide. I could not be prouder of our physicians and physicists, and of the patients whose courage makes this progress possible."

About the New York Proton Center



The New York Proton Center (NYPC) is creating the gold standard for proton therapy, giving new hope to patients living with cancer. The NYPC is advancing new and better ways to fight cancer with proton therapy, a highly targeted form of radiation therapy with fewer treatment-related complications. In partnership with leading academic medical centers: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Montefiore Health System, and Mount Sinai Health System, NYPC is the only proton center in the state of New York, attracting patients from around the country and the world. Through impactful clinical trials and game-changing clinical research, NYPC's internationally renowned clinical team continues to revolutionize cancer treatment while offering patients individualized, highly skilled, and compassionate care.

Learn more at nyproton.com

Media Contacts:



Melissa Weisstuch



NYPC, Marketing & Communications Manager



P: 646-968-9061 C: 914-645-6444



mweisstuch@nyproton.com

Amy Briskin



TogoRun Media Specialist



C: 917-734-1639



a.briskin@togorun.com

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SOURCE New York Proton Center