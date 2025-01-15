New Study Shows AliveCor’s Kardia 12L ECG System Performs Equivalently to a Standard 12-Lead ECG

Powered by AliveCor’s proprietary KAI 12L AI technology, the pocket-sized Kardia 12L ECG System was designed exclusively for healthcare settings to detect 35 cardiac determinations, including heart attack.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced new data published in Computing in Cardiology (CINC) demonstrating that its Kardia 12L ECG System—the world’s first AI-powered, handheld 12-lead ECG system with a unique single-cable design—performs comparably to a standard hospital-grade ECG for detecting common morphological cardiac abnormalities, including heart attack. The data was also presented at the 2024 CINC Conference in October.

Kardia 12L performed comparably to the standard 12-lead ECG in detecting major morphology-related abnormalities.

“AliveCor’s Kardia 12L ECG System was born from our vision to leverage AI and revolutionize traditional ECG screening,” said Dr. David E. Albert, founder and chief medical officer of AliveCor. “This landmark study provides compelling clinical evidence that our AI, paired with our device’s reduced leadset, delivers results on par with the gold-standard ECG that are typically only available in hospital settings. These data reinforce our belief that more convenient, AI-powered technology like ours can democratize access to potentially life-saving heart data.”

The pocket-sized Kardia 12L device and its AI (KAI 12L) were FDA-cleared in June 2024 and applicable Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes went into effect on January 1st, 2025 (published in the 2025 CPT Code book). Using only a single cable with 5 electrodes to acquire 8 high-quality diagnostic bandwidth leads, the Kardia 12L ECG System combines the power of KAI 12L’s AI technology and the Kardia 12L, to enable faster, easier detection of 35 cardiac determinations, including heart attacks. This unique, simplified design makes it possible for more healthcare providers in a wider range of settings, including primary care offices, urgent care clinics, employer clinics, and rural locations, to access and integrate 12-lead ECG data into cardiac care.

In the study, performance was assessed using the Area Under the Curve (AUC) and Precision-Recall (AUCPR) metrics, standard metrics for detecting clinical cardiac abnormalities. The results indicated that Kardia 12L ECG System (with its reduced leadset) performed comparably to the standard 12-lead ECG in detecting major morphology-related abnormalities, including bundle branch blocks (BBB) (right BBB, AUCPR = 0.96; left BBB, AUCPR = 0.93), ischemia (AUC > 0.97), and myocardial infarction (MI) (Old MI, AUCPR = 0.77; Acute MI, AUCPR = 0.45). Overall, the results indicate the Kardia 12L ECG System’s ability to maintain robust diagnostic accuracy for most major morphology classes.

“The study surpassed our expectations, showing that the Kardia 12L System’s AI performs comparably to a hospital-grade ECG,” said Joel Xue, lead study author and research fellow at AliveCor. “ECGs are crucial for cardiac care but they remain cumbersome and not always accessible for patients and healthcare providers. Here we’ve shown that the Kardia 12L System can help overcome these challenges, achieving high clinical standards while simplifying screening with a reduced leadset and far improved portability.”

Morphology classes Standard 12-lead AUC AUCPR Kardia 12L System: Reduced lead [I, II, V2, V4 ] AUC. AUC PR RBBB (right bundle branch block) 1.0 .96 1.0 .96 LBBB (left bundle branch block) 1.0 .93 1.0 .93 LVH (left ventricular hypertrophy) 0.98 .74 .97 .65 Old MI (old myocardial infarction) 0.98 .78 .98 .77 Acute MI (acute myocardial infarction) 0.99 .45 .99 .45 Pace .98 .86 .98 .86 Normal .96 .92 .96 .91

About the Kardia 12L ECG System

Kardia 12L ECG System is battery-operated, weighs just 0.3 pounds and can fit in a pocket – making it significantly smaller, more portable and more convenient than conventional 12-lead ECG machines. Its streamlined leadset also makes it less invasive for patients, who do not need to fully disrobe during a reading. Powered by KAI 12L - the building block for the next generation of AI-driven technologies in AliveCor’s pipeline - the device requires minimal self-guided training and is simpler to use than standard 12-lead ECG machines. Its speed and simplicity assists healthcare providers in rapid disease detection and enhancing patient experience.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc., the leading provider of FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, is transforming cardiology with its medical-grade AI solutions. AliveCor is committed to providing innovative devices and services that empower patients and physicians with personalized and actionable heart data. With over 250 million ECGs recorded, the company’s Kardia devices are the most clinically validated personal ECGs in the world and can remotely detect six of the most common heart arrhythmias in just 30 seconds. The company’s latest offering, Kardia 12L ECG System, powered by KAI 12L to detect 35 cardiac conditions (14 arrhythmias and 21 morphologies), was designed exclusively for use by healthcare providers. AliveCor’s enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients’ and customers’ heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies, addressing gaps in care and improving the treatment experience for patients across a range of disease areas. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram and Facebook .

