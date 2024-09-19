New Research Shows Point-of-Care Patient Outreach Supports Vaccine Confidence and Adoption

Findings reveal that delivering digital, vaccine-related messages before medical appointments more than doubles the rate of vaccine uptake.

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Phreesia research examining more than 20.2 million digital vaccine messages indicates that providing adults and caregivers with vaccine information just before their appointments, or at the point of care, is an effective strategy for supporting vaccine confidence and adoption, including among historically marginalized populations.





Between March 2020 and May 2024, Phreesia delivered vaccine messages to patients in all 50 states, just before appointments in various care settings. Patients were segmented into subpopulations based on demographics, vaccination status and other factors, and patients received content focused on reducing hesitance, receiving boosters or starting or completing a vaccine series. The data, presented at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Immunization Conference, finds:

Patients exposed to point-of-care messages received incremental vaccinations at a rate more than twice as high, on average, than control groups who did not see point-of-care information;

49% of patients who saw point-of-care messages said the information was new to them; and

65% said they were likely to discuss vaccines with their doctor.

Phreesia’s research shows that exposure to point-of-care vaccine messages shifted patient knowledge, attitudes and behaviors. In some instances, exposure to messaging drove vaccine administration rates more than 10X higher than the control group.

“At Phreesia, we’ve seen firsthand the power of equipping patients and caregivers with relevant, credible vaccine information at key moments in their care journey,” said Phreesia’s SVP of Life Sciences, David Linetsky. “We’re proud to be able to use our digital engagement platform to help patients, including those in historically marginalized groups, make more informed vaccination decisions that can protect both themselves and others against disease.”

“This research shows that accurate, tailored and easy-to-understand reminders go a long way in supporting immunization,” said Christina Suh, MD, MPH, a pediatrician and Director of Clinical Content at Phreesia. “Reinforcing the safety and efficacy of vaccines right before a patient talks to their doctor helps get shots in arms, protecting against vaccine-preventable diseases and saving lives.”

Importantly, these results were seen during a period of unprecedented and mounting vaccine hesitancy across the country. Misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine proliferated, hampering immunization efforts and negatively impacting vaccine sentiment. Routine childhood vaccination rates also declined during the pandemic and have yet to rebound, with coverage levels no longer reaching the threshold needed for herd immunity from various diseases in many states.

“Phreesia research has shown time and again that the point of care is an important place to engage patients while they’re making decisions about their health,” said Jai Seth, Phreesia’s Associate Director of Strategic Research. “We look forward to continuing to study the impact that outreach in this setting can have on vaccine attitudes and behaviors and exploring new ways our platform can be used to support vaccination in this critical moment.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, life sciences companies, payers and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 150 million patient visits in 2023—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

Contacts



Media:

Carly Helfand

chelfand@phreesia.com

332-910-6768