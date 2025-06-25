New Orleans-based One Touch Heartworm Treatment Study to Test Affordable, Accessible Heartworm Treatment Launches with a $567K Grant from Maddie’s Fund

NEW ORLEANS, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Inner Pup, a New Orleans-based nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and well-being of dogs in underserved communities, is part of a team that has been awarded a $567,000 grant from Maddie’s Fund®, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals.

The Inner Pup’s role is to be the clinical arm of the One Touch Study, a 2.5-year research study designed to evaluate the effectiveness of a cost-efficient, easy-to-administer alternative protocol for treating heartworm disease in dogs. The study aims to broaden access to lifesaving care and expand the spectrum of treatment options in veterinary clinics and community-based programs.

“Thanks to Maddie, this grant will allow us to confront the heartworm crisis where it hits hardest—right here in New Orleans, where year-round mosquitoes make heartworm disease an endemic threat,” said Genie Goldring, Heartworm Treatment Co-Manager at The Inner Pup. “This study has the potential to expand the spectrum of care, bring national awareness to the realities of heartworm disease, and offer a practical, affordable treatment path that more pet owners can follow. That means more dogs get tested, more get treated, and more lives are saved.”

The One Touch Study is led by Dr. Linda Jacobson of the Toronto Humane Society and Dr. Julie Levy of the University of Florida. The study team includes local veterinary consultant Dr. Mike Greenberg and on-site veterinary associate Dr. Hannah Hegwood, who will oversee daily clinical operations. Since 2016, The Inner Pup has hosted 136 heartworm prevention clinics and continues to pioneer accessible care models for underserved communities.

Formal enrollment of dogs in the study will begin on August 1, 2025, with plans to enroll over the course of the first year. Each enrolled dog will be followed for up to 21 months to track treatment outcomes, compliance, and overall health. The Inner Pup encourages community members and veterinary professionals to stay connected for updates and opportunities to participate.

About The Inner Pup

The Inner Pup is a New Orleans-based nonprofit. The mission of The Inner Pup is advancing equitable access to pet health, behavior, and resources through community-driven programs. The Inner Pup was started in 2014 and has helped over 2500 families keep their pets healthy, happy, and at home.

About Maddie’s Fund®

Established in 1994 by Dave and Cheryl Duffield, Maddie's Fund® is a family foundation and the fulfillment of a promise to their dog, Maddie. She provided them joy for over ten years and continues to inspire us today.

Due to their generosity and vision, the Foundation has awarded over $287.5 million in grants toward increased community collaborations and live outcomes, pioneering shelter medicine education, establishing foster care as a standard across the U.S. and driving innovation in access to care. Maddie’s Fund proudly offers the industry a national voice, important funding opportunities for bold ideas, learning resources and access to collaborate and share innovative solutions.

The Foundation invests its resources in keeping with Dave & Cheryl’s promise, that pets and their people would enjoy the same experience they had with Maddie. We are committed to keeping pets and people together, creating a safety net of care for animals in need and operating within a culture of inclusiveness and humility. Learn more www.maddiesfund.org. #ThanksToMaddie

