New Expert Consensus Provides Age-Specific Guidance for Improving Care for Individuals with Genital Psoriasis Published in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology

Expert recommendations focused on the diagnosis and management of genital psoriasis across age groups including pediatric, adult, and older populations

This is the second published manuscript from the Genital Psoriasis Wellness Consortium, a multidisciplinary group of expert clinicians

Genital involvement occurs in approximately two-thirds of the nine million individuals with plaque psoriasis in the United States



WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the publication of a new manuscript in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology by the Genital Psoriasis Wellness Consortium. This second publication from the Consortium builds upon prior consensus work by providing healthcare providers with clinically practical, expert-driven guidance to help improve the recognition, diagnosis, and management of genital psoriasis across pediatric, adult, and older populations.

The paper emphasizes the importance of routine assessment, empathetic communication, and age-appropriate, individualized treatment approaches to address persistent gaps in care for this under-recognized and under-treated aspect of the condition. The guidance is organized by demographic group rather than overarching themes, offering meaningful, real-world value and ease of application for clinicians treating individuals with this chronic inflammatory skin condition.

“Genital psoriasis is one of the most impactful, yet consistently overlooked, manifestations of psoriatic disease. Although it will affect the majority of individuals with psoriasis at some point in their lives, genital psoriasis remains vastly under diagnosed because clinicians aren't routinely asking and patients are hesitant to bring it up due to its sensitive nature,” said Michael J. Payette, MD, MBA, FAAD, Dermatologist at Central Connecticut Dermatology, Associate Clinical Professor at UConn Health, Genital Psoriasis Consortium member, and manuscript lead author. “Our consensus work represents a 'call to action' and an important step forward, giving clinicians a comprehensive, age-specific roadmap to approach genital psoriasis with the same rigor they bring to every other aspect of dermatologic care. It has the potential to meaningfully direct the course of outcomes for individuals with genital psoriasis who have gone either undiagnosed or untreated for far too long.”





The manuscript was developed through a modified Delphi process with multidisciplinary, U.S.-based experts, using a consensus threshold of ≥75% agreement on a 7-point Likert scale. In addition to highlighting that genital involvement occurs in more than 60% of individuals with psoriasis at some point in their disease course, it offers several patient care recommendations:

Routine genital assessment is advised as part of comprehensive skin exams

Verbal consent, stigma-reducing communication, and offering a chaperone to minors are emphasized as best practices

Age-specific treatment considerations are detailed for pediatric, adult, and older populations

Minimizing long-term topical corticosteroid use and considering non-steroidal options, when appropriate, are reinforced

“By raising awareness of genital psoriasis and providing guidance across different age groups, these recommendations can help support earlier diagnosis, improve engagement and adherence, and ultimately deliver more personalized and effective dermatologic care,” said Patrick Burnett, MD, PhD, FAAD, chief medical officer of Arcutis. “When treatment plans are tailored to the individual and simplified wherever possible, patients are more likely to stay engaged in their care and achieve better outcomes. That belief is central to Arcutis’ ongoing commitment to advancing education and helping establish more thoughtful, personalized standards of care for high-impact dermatologic conditions across all ages.”

The Genital Psoriasis Wellness Consortium, supported by Arcutis, is a multidisciplinary group of clinicians who are experts in the diagnosis and management of genital psoriasis. The Consortium's work is designed to increase awareness of genital psoriasis as a common yet under-recognized manifestation with significant quality-of-life impact, advance clinician understanding of age-specific diagnostic and treatment considerations, and provide credible, clinician-focused educational content. The Consortium reflects Arcutis' broader commitment to leading education and elevating standards of care in sensitive, high-impact dermatologic conditions and to translating that scientific understanding into meaningful, real-world improvements in patient care.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio of advanced targeted topicals approved to treat three major inflammatory skin diseases. Arcutis’ unique dermatology development platform, coupled with our dermatology expertise, allows us to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets, and has produced a robust pipeline for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

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