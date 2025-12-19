SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TINENGOTINIB TABLETS ACCEPTED BY THE NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION

December 19, 2025 | 
2 min read

NANJING, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransThera Sciences Nanjing, Inc. (the "TransThera") announced that the new drug application for Tinengotinib tablets has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation ("CDE")of the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") of the PRC. It is intended for the treatment of adults with unresectable advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) who have received at least one prior systemic treatment and FGFR inhibitor treatment. Previously, Tinengotinib tablets have been included in the List of Products for Priority Review and the List of Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this indication.

Disclaimer: This article serves as a press release by TransThera to disclose the company's latest developments. It is not intended as a product promotion advertisement and does not constitute the company's investment advice.

About Tinengotinib

Tinengotinib is an internally discovered, NDA stage, multi-kinase inhibitor that exerts antitumor effects by targeting FGFRs and VEGFRs, mitotic kinases Aurora A/B and Janus kinases (JAK). Ongoing clinical trials conducted globally have revealed the potential of tinengotinib to be efficacious in various solid tumors, such as cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and liver cancer. It was granted the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the FDA for the treatment of CCA, the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of biliary tract cancer by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Priority Review and Approval Procedure and the Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for the treatment of CCA.

About TransThera

TransThera is a clinical demand-oriented, registrational clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative small molecule therapies for oncology, inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Further aided by in-depth study of translational medicine and drug design, TransThera aims to develop first-in-class or best-in-class drug candidates strategically positioned to meet urgent clinical needs on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.transthera.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-drug-application-for-tinengotinib-tablets-accepted-by-the-national-medical-products-administration-302646531.html

SOURCE TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc.

Asia Maryland Pipeline Regulatory China
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Regulatory
FDA Mulls National Priority Vouchers for Two Potential Merck Blockbusters: Report
December 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Vaccines
CDC Formally Adopts Delayed Hepatitis B Vaccine Dose
December 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
China
BMS Forges $1B+ Antibody Alliance With Chinese Firm Harbour
December 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Lilly’s Triple Triumph, Prasad’s COVID Error, J&J’s Surprise Voucher, M&A Targets
December 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie