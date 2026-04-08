New Clinical Data on Fish-Skin Grafts to Headline Kerecis Presence at SAWC Spring

Real-world clinical trial shows superior clinical effectiveness of intact fish-skin grafts over standard care for treating severe, hard-to-heal Stage 3 and 4 pressure ulcers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#kerecis--Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced fish-skin in cellular therapy and tissue regeneration, will showcase its intact fish-skin technology and highlight new clinical data on pressure ulcers at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2026, taking place April 8-11 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company will also emphasize expanded multi-specialty adoption. Visitors can explore Kerecis' portfolio of intact fish-skin grafts and complementary Biatain wound dressing solutions at Booth 1508, clinical insights and clinical trial results on the intact fish-skin platform will be presented at an industry-supported symposium, while clinicians present 13 abstracts on intact fish-skin technology during the symposium.

The industry-supported symposium titled, “Reeling in Results: Clinical Applications of Fish-Skin Grafts in Chronic and Atypical Wounds.” will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2026, from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM EDT, and will feature clinical insights on real-world applications of fish-skin grafts across complex and atypical wounds and the new clinical research.

The clinical insights on real-world applications of fish-skin grafts across complex and atypical wounds will be presented by Dr. Anamika Agrawal, Dr. John C. Lantis II, and Carrie McGroarty, PA-C, MPAS, EdD.

The new clinical research will be presented by Dr. John C. Lantis II. The real-world trial found that intact fish-skin demonstrated superior clinical effectiveness when compared with standard care for treating severe, hard-to-heal Stage 3 and 4 pressure ulcers in 80 patients.

Key findings include:

Statistically Significant Wound Reduction: Ulcers treated with intact fish-skin achieved a 49% average percent area reduction, compared to a 34% reduction in the standard of care control group (p=0.0028).

Higher Healing and Improvement Rates: 67.5% of wounds treated with intact fish-skin were categorized as either "Healed" or "Improved," significantly outpacing the 55.0% success rate observed in the control group (p=0.0379).

The research was authored by Dr. Hongyu Miao (Florida State University), Ben LeBoutillier (Intellicure, LLC), Dr. John C. Lantis II (Mount Sinai West and Icahn School of Medicine), and Dr. Caroline Fife (Intellicure, LLC; Baylor College of Medicine). The study evaluated a highly complex, real-world patient population with only 37.5% of the patients being ambulatory and a high prevalence of severe comorbidities, including diabetes (27.5%), peripheral artery disease (25.0%), and autoimmune disease (25.0%) and is available as a pre-print.

"These findings provide crucial, real-world validation for the clinical and economic value of the Kerecis intact fish-skin technology," said Fertram Sigurjonsson, Coloplast Executive Vice President and Kerecis Inventor & Founder. "Stage 3 and 4 pressure ulcers represent a massive burden to patients and the broader healthcare system. Demonstrating statistical superiority in this highly complex cohort underscores the vital medical necessity of advanced biologic therapies when standard, conservative measures stall."

Furthermore, 13 abstracts spanning multiple specialties, underscoring the growing body of evidence supporting intact fish-skin technology will be presented at the symposium’s poster reception on Friday, April 10, 2026, 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM EDT in Hall C1.

Mark Suski, MD (Plastic and General Surgery) 1. CS-165 Successful Staged Limb Salvage in a Poorly Controlled Diabetic Cohort of Diverse Etiologies Utilizing Fish Skin Xenografts- A Unique Case Series 2. CS-166 Successful Staged Limb Salvage in a Poorly Controlled Diabetic with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Multiple Exposed Extensor Tendons Utilizing Fish Skin Xenografts Gregory Sheremeta, DPM (Podiatry) 3. CS-158 Use of a Icelandic Fish Skin Xenograft in the Treatment of an Exposed Tibialis Anterior Tendon in a Chronic Lower Extremity Wound with adjunctive NPWT Alfredo Cordova, MD (General/Trauma/Burn) 4. CS-043 Management of Fournier’s Gangrene Perineal Wounds with Allogenic Pisces Dermis Russell Rowe, MD (Dermatology/Mohs) 5. CS-144 Same Day Repair Using Fish Skin Graft Applications Post Mohs Surgery for Facial Carcinomas Roxana Reyna, NP (Tissue Repair) 6. CS-138 The Successful Use of Hypochlorous Acid Solution in the Non-Surgical Management of Giant Omphaloceles in Neonates 7. Successful Use of Acellular Piscine Graft to Support Secondary Intention Healing in Pediatric Neurosurgical Wounds Ian Barron, DPM (Podiatry) 8. CS-165 Hybrid Reconstruction of UT Grade 2 and 3 Diabetic Ulcers with External Fixation and Piscine Xenograft 9. CS-166 Use of Acellular Fish-Skin Particulate for the Management of Complex Diabetic Foot Ulcerations: A Case Series Liz Faust, NP (Tissue Repair) 10. CS-058 Single-Application Fish Skin Grafting for Complex Soft Tissue Injuries: Outcomes and Resource Conservation in Acute Care Marcus Duda, MD (Orthopedics) 11. CS-054 Necrotizing Fasciitis of the Lower Extremity: Risk Factors, Surgical Strategies and Adjunctive Treatments Associated with Improved Survival – A Case Series of 22 Consecutive Patients in 2025. Arthur Evensen, DPM (Podiatry) 12. Innovative Use of Bordered Silicone Foam Dressing for Post-Graft Management in Complex Foot Wounds: A Comparative Case Series Hailey Caprara, RN (Tissue Repair) 13. A Bordered Silicone Foam Dressing as Secondary Coverage Over Collagen-Based Primary Treatments in Chronic Full-Thickness Pressure Injuries

With participation from surgeons, podiatrists, vascular specialists, and advanced practice providers, Kerecis’ presence at SAWC Spring reflects continued adoption across specialties and care settings, supported by expanding clinical evidence and real-world experience.

Visitors to Booth 1508 will have the opportunity to engage with clinical experts, explore new data, and learn how intact fish-skin technology is being applied to address real-world challenges in tissue repair.

About Kerecis

Kerecis, founded by Fertram Sigurjonsson, develops intact fish-tissue derived products for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration, and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body’s own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no viral or prion transfer risk exists between Atlantic cod and humans, Kerecis products are only gently processed and retain their similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the material’s original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity, and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies show that Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competitors. Kerecis is the only global manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish-tissue and is the fastest growing company in the U.S. xenograft biologics skin market. Products include SurgiBind®/SurgiClose®, GraftGuide®, MariGen®, and Shield™ for various medical applications. Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kerecis uses sustainably sourced Icelandic fish processed with renewable energy. Kerecis is a part of Coloplast, a leading supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information about Kerecis and its clinical research, visit www.kerecis.com.

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