New Analysis Demonstrates the Efficacy of RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) in Atopic Dermatitis with Varying Degrees of Severity in Head and Neck Involvement

New post-hoc analysis demonstrate d efficacy of RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis patients with varying degrees of severity in head and neck involvement, with results in skin clearance, itch resolution and impact on quality of life at 16 weeks 1

Atopic dermatitis in the head and neck regions can have a significant impact on the quality of life for patients and is highly prevalent based on real-world observational studies 2-4

New data showcasing depth and strength across AbbVie’s dermatology portfolio will be presented at the 33rd European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Amsterdam

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced positive results from a new post-hoc analysis from the Measure Up 1 and Measure Up 2 Phase 3 studies. The analysis evaluated the efficacy of upadacitinib (15 mg or 30 mg) in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) stratified by the severity of disease in the head and neck region at baseline compared to placebo across 16 weeks.1

In this analysis, several optimal and stringent treatment targets – including the achievement of near complete skin clearance in the head and neck region (EASI Head & Neck score <1), near complete skin clearance (EASI 90), no to little itch (WP-NRS 0/1) and minimal or no impact on quality of life (DLQI 0/1) – were assessed with the treatment of upadacitinib across patient subgroups. Patients were stratified by no-to-mild, moderate, or severe head and neck involvement.1

Living with uncontrolled AD can have a substantial physical, emotional and social impact on patients’ lives and is often associated with significant long-term disease burden from debilitating symptoms.5 Research shows that AD in specific sites such as the head, neck, face and hands can have a significant impact on symptom frequency and quality of life for patients.2,6 In the real-world observational setting, 70% of AD patients in the UP-TAINED study and at least 74.5% of AD patients in the AD-VISE study had head and neck region involvement at baseline.3,4 The high prevalence reinforces the need for effective therapies in this high impact, challenging to treat area.

“These data stratify the severity of atopic dermatitis in the head and neck region, which is a part of the body that has significant impact on patients and is challenging to treat,” said Kilian Eyerich, MD, PhD, chair and professor at the Department of Dermatology and Venerology of the University of Freiburg, Germany. “At 16 weeks, RINVOQ showed efficacy in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis with various degrees of head and neck involvement, achieving optimal treatment targets with combined measures of EASI 90 and WP-NRS 0/1, along with improvement on the patients’ quality of life measured by DLQI 0/1 in a substantial number of patients.”

New post-hoc analysis of the Measure Up 1 and Measure Up 2 studies showed that a higher proportion of patients with moderate-to-severe AD with varying degrees of head and neck involvement treated with upadacitinib (15 mg or 30 mg) achieved the following optimal treatment targets compared to placebo at week 16: near complete skin clearance in the head and neck region (EASI Head & Neck Score <1), minimal or no impact on quality of life (DLQI 0/1), and minimal disease activity, which is the simultaneous achievement of near complete skin clearance (EASI 90) and no to little itch (WP-NRS 0/1)1:

% (N) Placebo Upadacitinib 15 mg Upadacitinib 30 mg EASI Head & Neck Score < 1 1 to <4 (moderate) 27.4 (307) 67.8 (320) 75.9 (323) 4 to 7.2 (severe) 10.5 (152) 47.2 (142) 63.2 (136) Minimal Disease Activity (MDA; EASI 90 + WP-NRS 0/1) 0 to <1 (no-to-mild) 3.1 (97) 37.2 (94) 48.1 (108) 1 to <4 (moderate) 2.0 (304) 22.3 (319) 37.5 (320) 4 to 7.2 (severe) 0.7 (150) 24.8 (141) 37.8 (135) DLQI 0 or 1 0 to <1 (no-to-mild) 5.7 (87) 38.4 (86) 45.5 (99) 1 to <4 (moderate) 4.6 (283) 25.3 (296) 38.0 (295) 4 to 7.2 (severe) 4.3 (139) 25.0 (128) 41.5 (123) P0734 E-poster

Primary efficacy and safety results from these ongoing pivotal studies have been previously reported: https://rb.gy/oqscek.

“Despite taking steps to manage their condition, many patients with atopic dermatitis continue to live with debilitating symptoms, especially in highly visible areas such as head and neck that can intensify one’s physical and emotional burden,” said Andrew Anisfeld, PhD, vice president, global medical affairs, immunology, AbbVie. “These data contribute to our ongoing commitment to elevate the standard of care in atopic dermatitis so patients can strive for the best possible outcomes.”

Additional abstracts to be presented at EADV 2024 supporting the efficacy and safety profile of RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for moderate-to-severe AD include:

Efficacy and safety of upadacitinib vs dupilumab in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: results of an open-label, efficacy assessor-blinded head-to-head phase 3b /4 study (LEVEL UP): This study evaluated the efficacy and safety of RINVOQ (15 mg once daily starting dose and dose-adjusted based on clinical response) versus dupilumab (per its labeled dose) in adults and adolescents (≥12 years of age) with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who had an inadequate response to systemic therapy or when use of those therapies was inadvisable. The primary endpoint was achievement of both EASI 90 and WP-NRS 0/1 at Week 16. 7 FC08.04 Oral Presentation on Friday, 27 September 2024, 16:30-16:40

This study evaluated the efficacy and safety of RINVOQ (15 mg once daily starting dose and dose-adjusted based on clinical response) versus dupilumab (per its labeled dose) in adults and adolescents (≥12 years of age) with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who had an inadequate response to systemic therapy or when use of those therapies was inadvisable. The primary endpoint was achievement of both EASI 90 and WP-NRS 0/1 at Week 16. Effectiveness of upadacitinib in adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis: 6-month interim analysis of the real-world multicountry AD-VISE study: An interim analysis of the AD-VISE study evaluating the effectiveness and durability of response to upadacitinib for skin clearance (EASI) and itch resolution (WP-NRS) in real-world settings. Results include 578 adult and adolescent patients with moderate-to-severe AD treated with upadacitinib (15 mg or 30 mg). 3 P0683 E-Poster

An interim analysis of the AD-VISE study evaluating the effectiveness and durability of response to upadacitinib for skin clearance (EASI) and itch resolution (WP-NRS) in real-world settings. Results include 578 adult and adolescent patients with moderate-to-severe AD treated with upadacitinib (15 mg or 30 mg). Baseline criteria from a real world non-interventional study with Upadacitinib for the treatment of systemic atopic dermatitis: an analysis based on guideline criteria (UP-TAINED): An interim analysis of the UP-TAINED study including baseline visit data from 351 patients with moderate-to-severe AD treated with upadacitinib in real-world settings in Germany. Results show that patients treated with upadacitinib met German checklist criteria for systemic therapy. 4 P0535 E-Poster

An interim analysis of the UP-TAINED study including baseline visit data from 351 patients with moderate-to-severe AD treated with upadacitinib in real-world settings in Germany. Results show that patients treated with upadacitinib met German checklist criteria for systemic therapy.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, relapsing inflammatory condition characterized by a cycle of intense itching and scratching leading to cracked, scaly, oozing skin.It affects up to an estimated 10% of adults and 24.6% of adolescents.Between 20% and 46% of adults with atopic dermatitis have moderate-to-severe disease.The range of symptoms poses significant physical, psychological and economic burden on individuals impacted by the disease.

About Measure Up 1 and Measure Up 2

Measure Up 1 and Measure Up 2 are Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled studies designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RINVOQ in adult and adolescent (12 years or older) patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic treatment. Patients were randomized to RINVOQ 15 mg, RINVOQ 30 mg or placebo. The co-primary endpoints were the percentage of patients achieving EASI 75 and a validated Investigator’s Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD) score of 0/1 after 16 weeks of treatment. Patients receiving placebo were switched to either RINVOQ 15 mg or RINVOQ 30 mg at week 16.

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. In human cellular assays, RINVOQ preferentially inhibits signaling by JAK1 or JAK1/3 with functional selectivity over cytokine receptors that signal via pairs of JAK2.16

Upadacitinib (RINVOQ) is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trials for alopecia areata, giant cell arteritis, hidradenitis suppurativa, Takayasu arteritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and vitiligo.17-22

EU Indications and Important Safety Information about RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)23

Indications

Rheumatoid arthritis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Psoriatic arthritis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs. RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Axial spondyloarthritis

Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis in adult patients with objective signs of inflammation as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) and/or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), who have responded inadequately to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS, radiographic axial spondyloarthritis)

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy.

Atopic dermatitis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and adolescents 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Ulcerative colitis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.

Crohn’s disease

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

RINVOQ is contraindicated in patients hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients, in patients with active tuberculosis (TB) or active serious infections, in patients with severe hepatic impairment, and during pregnancy.

Special warnings and precautions for use

65 years of age and older;

patients with history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular (CV) disease or other CV risk factors (such as current or past long-time smokers);

patients with malignancy risk factors (e.g. current malignancy or history of malignancy)

RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available in patients:

Use in patients 65 years of age and older

Considering the increased risk of MACE, malignancies, serious infections, and all-cause mortality in patients ≥65 years of age, as observed in a large randomised study of tofacitinib (another JAK inhibitor), RINVOQ should only be used in these patients if no suitable treatment alternatives are available. In patients ≥65 years of age, there is an increased risk of adverse reactions with RINVOQ 30 mg once daily. Consequently, the recommended dose for long-term use in this patient population is 15 mg once daily.

Immunosuppressive medicinal products

Use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants is not recommended.

Serious infections

Serious and sometimes fatal infections have been reported in patients receiving RINVOQ. The most frequent serious infections reported included pneumonia and cellulitis. Cases of bacterial meningitis and sepsis have been reported with RINVOQ. Among opportunistic infections, TB, multidermatomal herpes zoster, oral/esophageal candidiasis, and cryptococcosis have been reported. RINVOQ should not be initiated in patients with an active, serious infection, including localized infections. RINVOQ should be interrupted if a patient develops a serious or opportunistic infection until the infection is controlled. A higher rate of serious infections was observed with RINVOQ 30 mg compared to 15 mg. As there is a higher incidence of infections in the elderly and patients with diabetes in general, caution should be used when treating these populations. In patients ≥65 years of age, RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available.

Tuberculosis

Patients should be screened for TB before starting RINVOQ. RINVOQ should not be given to patients with active TB. Anti-TB therapy may be appropriate for select patients in consultation with a physician with expertise in the treatment of TB. Patients should be monitored for the development of signs and symptoms of TB.

Viral reactivation

Viral reactivation, including cases of herpes zoster, was reported in clinical studies. The risk of herpes zoster appears to be higher in Japanese patients treated with RINVOQ. Consider interruption of RINVOQ if the patient develops herpes zoster until the episode resolves. Screening for viral hepatitis and monitoring for reactivation should occur before and during therapy. If hepatitis B virus DNA is detected, a liver specialist should be consulted.

Vaccination

The use of live, attenuated vaccines during or immediately prior to therapy is not recommended. It is recommended that patients be brought up to date with all immunizations, including prophylactic zoster vaccinations, prior to initiating RINVOQ, in agreement with current immunization guidelines.

Malignancy

Lymphoma and other malignancies have been reported in patients receiving JAK inhibitors, including RINVOQ. In a large randomised active‑controlled study of tofacitinib (another JAK inhibitor) in RA patients ≥50 years of age with ≥1 additional CV risk factor, a higher rate of malignancies, particularly lung cancer, lymphoma, and non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC), was observed with tofacitinib compared to tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors. A higher rate of malignancies, including NMSC, was observed with RINVOQ 30 mg compared to 15 mg. Periodic skin examination is recommended for all patients, particularly those with risk factors for skin cancer. In patients ≥65 years of age, patients who are current or past long-time smokers, or patients with other malignancy risk factors (e.g., current malignancy or history of malignancy), RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available.

Hematological abnormalities

Treatment should not be initiated, or should be temporarily interrupted, in patients with hematological abnormalities observed during routine patient management.

Gastrointestinal Perforations

Events of diverticulitis and gastrointestinal perforations have been reported in clinical trials and from post-marketing sources. RINVOQ should be used with caution in patients who may be at risk for gastrointestinal perforation (e.g., patients with diverticular disease, a history of diverticulitis, or who are taking nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, or opioids. Patients with active Crohn’s disease are at increased risk for developing intestinal perforation. Patients presenting with new onset abdominal signs and symptoms should be evaluated promptly for early identification of diverticulitis or gastrointestinal perforation.

Major adverse cardiovascular events

MACE were observed in clinical studies of RINVOQ. In a large randomised active-controlled study of tofacitinib (another JAK inhibitor) in RA patients ≥50 years of age with ≥1 additional CV risk factor, a higher rate of MACE, defined as CV death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke, was observed with tofacitinib compared to TNF inhibitors. Therefore, in patients ≥65 years of age, patients who are current or past long-time smokers, and patients with history of atherosclerotic CV disease or other CV risk factors, RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available.

Lipids

RINVOQ treatment was associated with dose-dependent increases in lipid parameters, including total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Hepatic transaminase elevations

Treatment with RINVOQ was associated with an increased incidence of liver enzyme elevation. Hepatic transaminases must be evaluated at baseline and thereafter according to routine patient management. If alanine transaminase (ALT) or aspartate transaminase (AST) increases are observed and drug-induced liver injury is suspected, RINVOQ should be interrupted until this diagnosis is excluded.

Venous thromboembolism

Events of deep venous thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) were observed in clinical trials for RINVOQ. In a large randomised active-controlled study of tofacitinib (another JAK inhibitor) in RA patients ≥50 years of age with ≥1 additional CV risk factor, a dose‑dependent higher rate of VTE including DVT and PE was observed with tofacitinib compared to TNF inhibitors. In patients with CV or malignancy risk factors, RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available. In patients with known VTE risk factors other than CV or malignancy risk factors (e.g. previous VTE, patients undergoing major surgery, immobilisation, use of combined hormonal contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy, and inherited coagulation disorder), RINVOQ should be used with caution. Patients should be re-evaluated periodically to assess for changes in VTE risk. Promptly evaluate patients with signs and symptoms of VTE and discontinue RINVOQ in patients with suspected VTE.

Hypersensitivity reactions

Serious hypersensitivity reactions such as anaphylaxis and angioedema have been reported in patients receiving RINVOQ. If a clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction occurs, discontinue RINVOQ and institute appropriate therapy.

Hypoglycemia in patients treated for diabetes

There have been reports of hypoglycemia following initiation of JAK inhibitors, including RINVOQ, in patients receiving medication for diabetes. Dose adjustment of anti-diabetic medication may be necessary in the event that hypoglycemia occurs.

Adverse reactions

The most commonly reported adverse reactions in RA, PsA, and axSpA clinical trials (≥2% of patients in at least one of the indications) with RINVOQ 15 mg were upper respiratory tract infections, blood creatine phosphokinase (CPK) increased, ALT increased, bronchitis, nausea, neutropenia, cough, AST increased, and hypercholesterolemia. Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with psoriatic arthritis or active axial spondyloarthritis treated with RINVOQ 15 mg was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with RA.

The most commonly reported adverse reactions in AD trials (≥2% of patients) with RINVOQ 15 mg or 30 mg were upper respiratory tract infection, acne, herpes simplex, headache, blood CPK increased, cough, folliculitis, abdominal pain, nausea, neutropenia, pyrexia, and influenza. Dose dependent increased risks of infection and herpes zoster were observed with RINVOQ. The safety profile for RINVOQ 15 mg in adolescents was similar to that in adults. The safety and efficacy of the 30 mg dose in adolescents are still being investigated.

The most commonly reported adverse reactions in the UC and CD trials (≥3% of patients) with RINVOQ 45 mg, 30 mg or 15 mg were upper respiratory tract infection, pyrexia, blood CPK increased, anemia, headache, acne, herpes zoster, neutropenia, rash, pneumonia, hypercholesterolemia, bronchitis, AST increased, fatigue, folliculitis, ALT increased, herpes simplex, and influenza. The overall safety profile observed in patients with UC was generally consistent with that observed in patients with RA. Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with CD treated with RINVOQ was consistent with the known safety profile for RINVOQ.

The most common serious adverse reactions were serious infections.

The safety profile of RINVOQ with long-term treatment was generally similar to the safety profile during the placebo-controlled period across indications.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information.

See RINVOQ full Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) at www.ema.europa.eu

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at. Follow @abbvie on, and

Forward-Looking Statements

References:

Eyerich K, Mendes-Bastos P, Holzer G, et al. Efficacy of upadacitinib in treating atopic dermatitis in the head and neck regions. Poster presented at: European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress; September 25-28, 2024 ; Amsterdam, the Netherlands . ePoster P0734. Silverberg JI, et al. Patient burden and quality of life in atopic dermatitis in US adults: a population-based cross-sectional study. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2018;121(3):340-C347. doi:10.1016/j.anai.2018.07.006 Gooderham MJ, Pereyra-Rodriguez JJ, Sinclair R, et al. Effectiveness of upadacitinib in adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis: 6-month interim analysis of the real-world multicountry AD-VISE study. Poster presented at: European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress; September 25-28, 2024 ; Amsterdam, the Netherlands . ePoster P0683. Weidinger S, Pinter A, Weyergraf T, et al. Baseline criteria from a real world non-interventional study with upadacitinib for the treatment of systemic atopic dermatitis: an analysis based on guideline criteria. Poster presented at: European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress; September 25-28, 2024 ; Amsterdam, the Netherlands . ePoster P0535. Wollenberg A, Gooderham M, Katoh N, et al. Patient-reported burden in adults with atopic dermatitis: an international qualitative study. Arch Dermatol Res. 2024;316(7):380. doi:10.1007/s00403-024-03130-w Hang L, Aroman MS, Taieb C, et al. The impact of eczema involving visible areas of the skin on patients’ quality of life. JEADV Clin Pract. 2022;1:105-110. doi:10.1002/jvc2.20 Silverberg JI, Bunick C, Hong HC, et al. Efficacy and safety of upadacitinib vs dupilumab in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: results of an open-label, efficacy assessor-blinded head-to-head phase 3b /4 study (Level Up). Paper presented at: European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress; September 25-28, 2024 ; Amsterdam, the Netherlands . FC08.04. Nutten S. Atopic dermatitis: global epidemiology and risk factors. Ann Nutr Metab. 2015;66(suppl 1):8-16. doi:10.1159/000370220 Weidinger S, Beck LA, Bieber T, Kabashima K, Irvine A. Atopic dermatitis. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2018;4(1):1. doi:10.1038/s41572-018-0001-z Simpson EL, Paller AS, Siegfried EC, et al. Efficacy and safety of dupilumab in adolescents with uncontrolled moderate to severe atopic dermatitis: a phase 3 randomized clinical trial. JAMA Dermatol. 2020;156(1):44-56. doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.3336 Blauvelt A, Guttman-Yassky E, Paller AS, et al. Long-term efficacy and safety of dupilumab in adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: results through week 52 from a phase III open-label extension trial (LIBERTY AD PED-OLE). Am J Clin Dermatol. 2022;23(3):365-383. doi:10.1007/s40257-022-00683-2 Shrestha S, Miao R, Wang L, Chao J, Yuce H, Wei W. Burden of atopic dermatitis in the United States : analysis of healthcare claims data in the commercial, Medicare, and Medi-Cal databases. Adv Ther . 2017;34(8):1989-2006. doi:10.1007/s12325-017-0582-z European Federation of Allergy and Airways Diseases Patients’ Associations. Atopic eczema: itching for life report—quality of life and costs for people with severe atopic eczema in Europe . Published July 2018 . Accessed August 28, 2023 . https://www.efanet.org/images/2018/EN_-_Itching_for_life_Quality_of_Life_and_costs_for_people_with_severe_atopic_eczema_in_Europe_.pdf Evaluation of upadacitinib in adolescent and adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) (Measure Up 1). ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03569293. Updated March 5, 2024 . Accessed April 9, 2024. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT03569293 A study to evaluate upadacitinib in adolescents and adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (Measure Up 2). ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03607422. Updated March 5, 2024 . Accessed April 9, 2024. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT03607422 RINVOQ. Summary of product characteristics. AbbVie. Accessed September 19, 2024 . A study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of upadacitinib tablets in adult and adolescent participants with severe alopecia areata (Up-AA). ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06012240. Updated September 19, 2024 . Accessed September 19, 2024 . https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06012240 A study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in participants with giant cell arteritis (SELECT-GCA). ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03725202. Updated February 23, 2024 . Accessed September 19, 2024 . https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03725202 A study to assess change in disease activity and adverse events of oral upadacitinib in adult and adolescent participants with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa who have failed anti-TNF therapy (Step-Up HS). ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05889182. Updated August 29, 2024 . Accessed April 9, 2024. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05889182 A study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib in participants with Takayasu arteritis (TAK) (SELECT-TAK). ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04161898. Updated March 22, 2024 . Accessed April 9, 2024. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04161898 Program to assess adverse events and change in disease activity of oral upadacitinib in adult participants with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SELECT-SLE). ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05843643. Updated September 19, 2024 . Accessed April 9, 2024. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05843643 A study to assess adverse events and effectiveness of upadacitinib oral tablets in adult and adolescent participants with vitiligo (Viti-Up). ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06118411. Updated March 28, 2024 . Accessed April 9, 2024. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06118411 RINVOQ [Package Insert]. North Chicago, IL : AbbVie Inc.; 2024.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-demonstrates-the-efficacy-of-rinvoq-upadacitinib-in-atopic-dermatitis-with-varying-degrees-of-severity-in-head-and-neck-involvement-302257873.html

SOURCE AbbVie