Neurotronic Announces First Clinical Outcomes of Multi‑Organ Denervation for Type 2 Diabetes and Hypertension

Groundbreaking results from two NECTAR trials to be presented at TCT 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotronic, Inc., a developer of multi-organ denervation to treat complex cardiovascular and metabolic disease, announced today the upcoming presentations of the first clinical outcomes of Neuviant™ Multi‑organ Denervation (MDN – hepatic and renal denervation) in patients with both type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and hypertension (HTN), two of the most prevalent and difficult‑to‑treat, chronic diseases worldwide. These results represent the first reported outcomes of this innovative therapy targeting multiple overactive sympathetic pathways ("fight or flight" nervous system).

The data come from the NECTAR III and NECTAR IV ( Ne urotroni c Ablation of Arteries for the T re a tment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Its Como r bidities) single-arm clinical studies, which evaluated Neurotronic's investigational Neuviant Multi‑organ Denervation System. Both studies assessed the safety, performance, and efficacy of common hepatic and bilateral (left and right) renal denervation in patients with T2DM and HTN. NECTAR III enrolled patients who were diagnosed with both diseases and had either condition, or both, uncontrolled despite medications, and NECTAR IV required patients to have both diseases uncontrolled.

Study results will be presented in two oral sessions at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2025 meeting in San Francisco, CA. Professor Dr.Horst Sievert will present NECTAR IV in the Best Endovascular Intervention Abstracts session on Sunday, October 26, and Dr.Ajay Kirtane will present NECTAR III in the Innovation Session on Percutaneous Denervation for the Treatment of Chronic Diseases on Monday, October 27. Together, these presentations mark the first time clinical outcomes associated with multi‑organ denervation will be reported to the global cardiovascular community.

The investigational Neuviant MDN procedure involves ethanol delivered by catheter into the tissue surrounding the hepatic (liver) and renal (kidney) arteries. The therapy is designed to target overactive sympathetic nerve pathways with the aim of disrupting their function to reduce both high blood sugar and high blood pressure.

The details of the presentations are as follows:

TCT 2025 – Moscone Center, San Francisco, California – October 25-28, 2025

Title: Multi-organ Arterial Denervation for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Its Comorbidities (NECTAR IV Trial)



Presenting Author: Professor Dr. Horst Sievert, Director, CardioVascular Center Frankfurt – Frankfurt, Germany



Session: Best Endovascular Intervention Abstracts



Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025



Time: 12:10pm-12:20pm



Location: Station 8 | Halls B-C | Exhibition Level | Moscone South | Moscone Center

Title: Multi-organ Ethanol Denervation to Treat Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertension: 6-Month Results of an Early Feasibility Study



Presenting Author: Dr. Ajay J. Kirtane, Director, Columbia Interventional Cardiovascular Care – Columbia University Medical Center – New York, NY



Session: Innovation Session 7: Percutaneous Denervation for the Treatment of Chronic Diseases



Date: Monday, October 27, 2025



Time: 7:49am-8:00am



Location: Innovation Theater | Hall E | Exhibition Level | Moscone North | Moscone Center

About the Neuviant™ Multi‑Organ Denervation (MDN) System



Neurotronic's Neuviant MDNSystem uses the Neuviant MDN Catheter to deliver dehydrated ethanol (Simpathol™) with the goal of achieving neurolysis of overactive sympathetic nerves as a treatment for T2DM and HTN. The system is investigational and limited to use in clinical trials.

About Neurotronic, Inc.



Founded in 2015, Neurotronic is pioneering multi‑organ denervation to treat complex cardiovascular and metabolic disease, including comorbid type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Clinicians interested in learning more about Neuviant MDN therapy and future clinical trials may email info@neurotronic.com or visit our website, https://www.neurotronic.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurotronic-announces-first-clinical-outcomes-of-multiorgan-denervation-for-type-2-diabetes-and-hypertension-302593366.html

SOURCE Neurotronic