NeuroStar® Oral Presentation at AACAP 2024 Highlights Largest Study Evaluating TMS Efficacy in Adolescents with Depression

Data selected for oral presentation reinforce previous findings on safety and efficacy

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today their participation at the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) in Seattle, WA, from October 14th-19th, including an oral presentation at the “Research Pipeline: New Findings on Therapeutics” session featuring data generated utilizing the NeuroStar TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) System. In addition, NeuroStar will exhibit at booth #416, where demonstrations of the device will be given.



“We are proud to present the largest sample to date of adolescents and young adults with major depressive disorder, highlighting the truly unmatched benefit NeuroStar TMS can provide to this population with limited approved treatment options,” said Cory Anderson, Senior Vice President of Research & Development and Clinical. “As the leading TMS device and the only one FDA-cleared to treat adolescents aged 15 and older as a first-line adjunct treatment, NeuroStar is uniquely positioned to support patients and providers by treating young people with depression.”

The following data were selected for a prestigious oral presentation.

A Naturalistic Study of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Treatment in Adolescents and Young Adults with Depression and Anxiety

Presenter: Dr. Paul E. Croarkin, Professor of Psychiatry, Pediatrics, and Pharmacology, Ervin A. and Margaret C. Mueller Director, Mayo Clinic Children’s Research Center, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.

Overview: In the oral presentation, Dr. Croarkin will present the largest sample to date of adolescents and young adults treated with TMS for MDD, highlighting the benefits of treatment in both depressive symptoms and anxiety for this population.

Presentation Date: October 16th at 1:30 PM PT



“These data are robust and reinforce the positive trend adolescent psychiatrists have seen since the FDA-clearance of NeuroStar for adolescents aged 15 and up earlier this year, which is the overwhelmingly positive clinical outcomes for young patients with major depressive disorder,” said Dr. Melissa Fickey of Embracing Life Wellness Center, AACAP member, and board-certified child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist. “With an impressive 78% response rate and 48% remission rate for this population1, NeuroStar is truly making a difference in the lives of adolescents across the country struggling with depression.”

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode. It is also FDA-cleared as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder and for adolescent patients aged 15-21 with MDD. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults with over 6.6 million treatments delivered. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, visit www.neurostar.com.

1 NeuroStar TMS results analyzed from 1,169 adolescent patients and a subset with available CGI-S data demonstrated a 78% response rate and 48% remission rate; PHQ-9 demonstrated 59.4% response and 30% remission, respectively. Patients had an average 10+ point improvement in their depression symptoms when using the PHQ-9.