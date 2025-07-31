NeuroStar Announces New Publication in JAACAP Open Highlighting Treatment Efficacy in Depressed Adolescents

Real-world data showing NeuroStar is effective in adolescents and young adults with depression from the world’s largest TMS outcomes dataset

MALVERN, Pa., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced the publication of significant real-world findings in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Open (JAACAP Open), a leading peer-reviewed medical journal covering pediatric psychiatry. The study found strong antidepressant treatment effects in adolescent and young adult patients treated with NeuroStar TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation). The results in these adolescent and young adult patients were consistent with those previously reported in adults.1

“Since NeuroStar was the first TMS manufacturer to receive FDA clearance as an add-on therapy to treat adolescents, ages 15-21, with major depressive disorder in March 2024, we have seen over a one-third increase in adolescents being treated with NeuroStar, highlighting the importance and rapid uptake in the younger patient population,2” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “These findings reinforce the unique leadership role Neuronetics plays both as an innovator and a resource for clinical research with our proprietary TrakStar® dataset. We will continue to work with providers and payers to expand access to NeuroStar TMS for appropriate young patients.”

The findings are based on research from the NeuroStar TrakStar Clinical Database, the world's largest database of depression outcomes. In a sample of 1,283 patients comprised of 682 patients aged 12-19 and 601 patients aged 20-21, approximately 70% of patients reported positive clinically meaningful improvement, and less than one percent reported clinically meaningful worsening, as measured by the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9). The trajectory of improvement was similar to results from the adult populations, which showed a robust correlation between the sessions completed and the clinical improvement in depression symptoms, reaffirming the importance of completing a full treatment course to maximize treatment benefits.1

“These data, derived from the largest sample of adolescent and young adult patients who have received NeuroStar TMS, demonstrate the undeniable results NeuroStar TMS provides, which is consistent with the efficacy and meaningful benefit we see with adult populations,” said Todd M. Hutton, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Southern California TMS Center and former President of the Clinical TMS Society. “One in five adolescents experience an episode of major depressive disorder, and the majority go untreated as there are only two FDA-approved medications for this population and both come with major safety warnings.3,4,5 There is a huge opportunity for NeuroStar TMS to provide a safe and effective option to these patients at a critical time in their lives and development.”

For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit NeuroStar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is delivering more treatment options to patients and physicians by offering exceptional in-office treatments that produce extraordinary results. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System and associated treatment sessions to customers, Neuronetics operates Greenbrook TMS Inc. (Greenbrook) treatment centers across the United States, offering NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for the treatment of MDD and other mental health disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults, with more than 7.4 million treatments delivered, and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) Nasal Spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.1 Greenbrook has provided more than 1.8 million treatments to over 55,000 patients struggling with depression.

The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

Neuronetics Contact:

Investors:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0499

ir@neuronetics.com

Media:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

References:

Croarkin PE, Aaronson ST, Carpenter LL, Hutton TM, Pages K, Chen B, Sackeim HA. The Effectiveness of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Adolescents and Young Adults With Major Depressive Disorder. JAACAP Open (2025), doi: 10.1016/j.jaacop.2025.06.006. FDA 510(k) Clearance K231926. Data on File. Neuronetics. 2025. National Institute of Mental Health. https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/major-depression#part_2565 Wilson, S. Dumornay, N.M. Rising Rates of Adolescent Depression in the United States: Challenges and Opportunities in the 2020s. J Adolesc Health. Mar 2022; 70:354-355. Flores, M.W., Sharp, A., Carson, N.J. et al. Estimates of Major Depressive Disorder and Treatment Among Adolescents by Race and Ethnicity. JAMA Pediatrics. 2023; 177:1215-1223.

____________________________

1 The effectiveness of SPRAVATO® in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO® does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO®. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO®, please visit spravatohcp.com.