NeuroPace to Highlight Life-Changing Outcomes and AI-Powered Confident Care at the 2025 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that its RNS System and NeuroPace AI platform will be prominently featured at the 2025 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia where NeuroPace will feature new clinical and AI-driven advances that underscore the Company’s focus on delivering life-changing outcomes and enabling physicians to provide more confident, data-informed care for people living with epilepsy.

“Our presence at AES this year is about demonstrating life-changing, durable outcomes with the RNS System and how those outcomes are enabled by the depth and quality of our data,” said Martha Morrell, MD, Chief Medical Officer at NeuroPace. “New analyses for the RNS System Post-Approval Study for focal epilepsy, together with emerging results from the NAUTILUS study for idiopathic generalized epilepsy, demonstrate that responsive neuromodulation can deliver meaningful and sustained seizure reductions for patients. At the same time, the intracranial EEG data recorded by the RNS System is fueling AI-driven tools that help physicians treat with more confidence than ever before.”

In addition to long-term outcomes data, NeuroPace will provide a first look at next-generation NeuroPace AI and SeizureID™1 tools under development, which are being developed to transform intracranial EEG (iEEG) recordings into actionable insights that simplify epilepsy care. These tools are being designed to help clinicians review electrographic seizures, identify seizure patterns, and optimize RNS therapy programming – turning data into an asset that supports more confident decision-making at every visit.

“RNS therapy uniquely combines best-in-class outcomes with a rich, longitudinal iEEG dataset,” said Joel Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroPace. “Our strategy is to leverage that dataset – and our growing AI capabilities – to build a differentiated platform for epilepsy care. AES is an ideal venue to demonstrate how our evidence, our technology and our AI roadmap are coming together to set a new standard for responsive neuromodulation.”

Scientific and Educational Highlights at AES 2025

Key NeuroPace-related presentations and activities planned for AES include:

Post-Approval Study (PAS) Data

New analyses from the RNS System PAS, including additional detail on seizure reduction durability at three years and beyond, and prolonged periods of GTC seizure freedom in many patients.

Multiple posters and presentations highlighting real-world outcomes and quality-of-life results across diverse drug-resistant focal epilepsy populations.

NAUTILUS Trial - 18-Month Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Results

Updated data from the NAUTILUS clinical trial, the first and only study to evaluate responsive thalamic stimulation for the treatment of idiopathic generalized epilepsy (IGE), including 18-month safety and efficacy outcomes.

NeuroPace AI & SeizureID

Demonstrations of NeuroPace AI and SeizureID in the NeuroPace booth and tech suite, illustrating how iEEG insights can streamline clinic workflows and support confident treatment decisions.

Clinical Evidence Leadership

11 NeuroPace posters on the RNS System and more than 20 sessions featuring RNS therapy, underscoring NeuroPace’s commitment to generating high-quality evidence and advancing the understanding of neuromodulation for epilepsy.

Featured AES Events Sponsored by NeuroPace

Product Theater – Transforming Epilepsy Care with the RNS System

Sunday, December 7, 2025

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Large Product Theater | Exhibit Hall, Georgia World Congress Center

Featured Speakers: Martha Morrell, MD, FAES – Clinical Professor of Neurology, Stanford University; Chief Medical Officer, NeuroPace Kathryn Davis, MD, MSc, FAES – Associate Professor of Neurology, University of Pennsylvania; Director, Penn Epilepsy Center Patricia Dugan, MD – Professor of Neurology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine; Director, Adult Epilepsy, NYU Langone Health

Session Focus: Eighteen-month outcomes from the NAUTILUS trial, including clinically meaningful seizure reductions in IGE, and an overview of how NeuroPace is using AI to develop next-generation tools that advance epilepsy care.

Discover How RNS System Therapy Can Strengthen Your Epilepsy Practice

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Session Focus: Best practices from experienced RNS centers on clinic qualifications, patient selection and operational workflows for building a thriving responsive neuromodulation program.

Stimulation with a Strategy: Latest Advances in Neuromodulation

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Session Focus: Evolving strategies in network stimulation for focal epilepsy and how the RNS System is advancing the treatment of epilepsy.

Visit NeuroPace at AES

Throughout the meeting, members of the NeuroPace team will be available at Booth #125 and in the NeuroPace tech suite to provide hands-on demonstrations of the RNS System, NeuroPace AI and SeizureID, and to discuss how to integrate responsive neuromodulation into clinical practice. Attendees can pre-book demonstrations and view a full list of NeuroPace-related presentations at https://www.neuropace.com/december-conference-2025-epilepsy/.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

