NeuroPace Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Increases 2025 Revenue Guidance

-- Reported record quarterly revenue of $27.4 million in Q3 2025 representing 30% growth --

-- Increased full-year 2025 revenue guidance to between $97 million and $98 million and gross margin guidance to between 76% and 77% --

-- Remains on track to submit NAUTILUS PMA Supplement to FDA for IGE indication expansion by year-end 2025 --

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a corporate update.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $27.4 million, representing growth of 30% compared to the third quarter of 2024

RNS® System revenue of $22.6 million, representing growth of 31% compared to the third quarter of 2024

Delivered strong gross margin of 77.4% driven by positive product mix and manufacturing efficiencies

Third Quarter 2025 Operational & Strategic Highlights

Achieved record highs in number of active accounts, prescribers and utilization

Completed Pre-submission meeting with the FDA for the NAUTILUS study evaluating RNS therapy in idiopathic generalized epilepsy (IGE) and remains on track to submit a premarket approval supplement (PMA-S) by year-end 2025

Built on Project CARE momentum with an increasing contribution in the third quarter compared with the second quarter of 2025

Submitted Seizure ID™, the first of a suite of planned NeuroPace AI™ applications designed to improve clinical outcomes and simplify and accelerate the iEEG review process, to the FDA for approval. The product is built on years of proprietary, patient-level brain data captured through the RNS System

“Our strong third-quarter performance reflects the continued execution of our strategy and the momentum across our business being driven by our team,” said Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroPace. “We delivered record revenue growth with strong gross margin, operating and cash discipline while advancing key clinical and product development initiatives that reinforce our leadership in personalized neuromodulation. Our decision to strategically focus our organizational efforts on our differentiated RNS System is reflected in our third quarter results, and with growing awareness of RNS therapy and an expanding base of prescribers, we are encouraged by the progress we are making toward establishing the RNS System as the standard of care in drug-resistant epilepsy.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2025 grew 30% to $27.4 million, compared with $21.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company’s revenue growth was primarily driven by increased sales of the RNS System, which grew 31% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 77.4%, compared with 73.2% in the third quarter of 2024 and 77.1% in the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year improvement is primarily due to increasing revenue contribution from higher margin RNS revenue, benefit from improved manufacturing efficiency, and favorable pricing.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $23.8 million, compared with $19.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expense in the third quarter of 2025 was $12.6 million, compared with $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was largely due to personnel-related expenses associated with ongoing scaling of commercial activities, investment in direct-to-consumer marketing and other sales related expenses.

Research and development expense in the third quarter of 2025 was $6.6 million, compared with $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by personnel-related expenses associated with the development of a next-generation platform, AI-enabled tools, and ongoing clinical trials.

General and administrative expense in the third quarter of 2025 was $4.6 million compared with $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses.

Loss from operations was ($2.6) million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with a loss from operations of ($4.2) million in the third quarter of 2024. Net loss was ($3.5) million for the third quarter of 2025 compared with a net loss of ($5.5) million in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance as of September 30, 2025 was $60.0 million compared with $62.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term borrowings totaled $58.7 million as of September 30, 2025.

Updated Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance

Increased total revenue guidance for full year 2025 to between $97 million and $98 million, representing growth of 21% – 23% versus $79.9 million in 2024, up from previous guidance of between $94 million and $98 million

Increased gross margin guidance to between 76% and 77%, up from previous guidance of 75% and 76%

Increased total operating expenses range between $94 million and $95 million, including approximately $11 million in stock-based compensation, a non-cash expense, up from previous guidance of $92 million to $95 million

Webcast and Conference Call Information

NeuroPace will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at (click here). Individuals interested in participating in the call via telephone may access the call by dialing + 1 (800) 715-9871 and referencing Conference ID 8467256. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.neuropace.com/news-and-events/events and will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. NeuroPace may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: NeuroPace’s expectations, forecasts and beliefs with respect to potential indication expansion for its RNS System and its software, technology and other product development efforts; increasing access to and adoption of RNS therapy as the standard of care in drug-resistant epilepsy; NeuroPace’s continued execution on its long-term revenue growth strategy, including with respect to sustained revenue growth and long-term value creation; and NeuroPace’s anticipated revenue, gross margin and operating expenses for the year ending 2025. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: actual operating results may differ significantly from any guidance provided; uncertainties related to market acceptance and adoption of NeuroPace’s RNS System and impacts to NeuroPace’s revenue for 2025 and in the future; risks to future revenue growth as a result of the expiration of the DIXI distribution agreement on September 30, 2025; risks that NeuroPace’s operating expenses could be higher than anticipated and that it could use its cash resources sooner than expected; risks that NeuroPace’s gross margin may be lower than forecast; risks related to the pricing of the RNS System and availability of adequate reimbursement for the procedures to implant the RNS System and for clinicians to provide ongoing care for patients treated with the RNS System; risks related to regulatory compliance and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals to expand the market for NeuroPace’s RNS System, including risks related to the NAUTILUS clinical trial; risks related to product development, including risks related to the development of AI-powered software, including NeuroPace AI™ and Seizure ID™ and the next generation device platform; risks related to NeuroPace’s reliance on contractors and other third parties, including single-source suppliers and vendors; and other important factors. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in NeuroPace’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 4, 2025, as well as any other reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to NeuroPace as of the date hereof. NeuroPace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NeuroPace’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of NeuroPace.

NeuroPace, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 27,354 $ 21,060 $ 73,398 $ 58,440 Cost of goods sold 6,186 5,640 16,756 15,543 Gross profit 21,168 15,420 56,642 42,897 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 12,598 9,929 35,644 29,718 Research and development 6,576 5,754 20,861 17,603 General and administrative 4,594 3,980 14,708 13,594 Total operating expenses 23,768 19,663 71,213 60,915 Loss from operations (2,600 ) (4,243 ) (14,571 ) (18,018 ) Interest income 667 754 2,178 2,343 Interest expense (1,645 ) (2,182 ) (5,857 ) (6,606 ) Other income (expense), net 82 219 (486 ) 390 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (3,496 ) $ (5,452 ) $ (18,736 ) $ (21,891 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.76 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 33,134,606 29,444,625 32,498,907 28,863,120

NeuroPace, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,648 $ 13,430 Short-term investments 39,366 39,325 Accounts receivable 14,938 12,851 Inventory 18,135 13,381 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,243 2,352 Total current assets 95,330 81,339 Property and equipment, net 1,108 1,052 Operating lease right-of-use asset 10,575 11,843 Restricted cash 122 122 Deferred offering costs — 276 Other assets 120 15 Total assets $ 107,255 $ 94,647 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,590 $ 2,954 Accrued liabilities 12,317 9,787 Operating lease liability 2,051 1,860 Deferred revenue 649 555 Total current liabilities 19,607 15,156 Long-term debt 58,748 59,525 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 10,382 11,953 Total liabilities 88,737 86,634 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value 33 30 Additional paid-in capital 568,171 538,933 Accumulated deficit (549,686 ) (530,950 ) Total stockholders’ equity 18,518 8,013 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 107,255 $ 94,647

NeuroPace, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (3,496 ) $ (5,452 ) $ (18,736 ) $ (21,891 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Stock-based compensation expense 2,628 2,591 8,482 7,679 Depreciation 54 56 158 159 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 70 47 174 179 Non-cash interest expense 73 203 463 743 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 527 — PIK interest incurred but not paid on term loan — — — 1,389 Amortization of right-of-use asset 433 395 1,268 1,159 Gain on short-term investments (82 ) (219 ) (41 ) (315 ) Inventory write-downs 47 107 140 196 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — — 2 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,383 ) (318 ) (2,087 ) 753 Inventory (1,836 ) (828 ) (4,894 ) (1,066 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (537 ) (32 ) 134 621 Accounts payable (48 ) (130 ) 1,655 (102 ) Accrued liabilities 2,650 2,328 2,530 (1,108 ) Deferred revenue (48 ) (61 ) 93 (341 ) Operating lease liabilities (469 ) (411 ) (1,380 ) (1,207 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,944 ) (1,724 ) (11,512 ) (13,152 ) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (30 ) (100 ) (235 ) (267 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments — 1,500 — 7,300 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (30 ) 1,400 (235 ) 7,033 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock in follow-on offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions (50 ) — 69,654 — Repurchase of common stock — — (49,546 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee plans 1 34 1,152 1,336 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (53 ) (68 ) (455 ) (789 ) Proceeds from at-the-market offering, net of sales commission — 2,932 232 2,932 Proceeds from debt, net of discounts and issuance costs (133 ) — 58,435 — Repayment of debt — — (60,507 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities (235 ) 2,898 18,965 3,479 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,209 ) 2,574 7,218 (2,640 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of the period 22,979 12,966 13,552 18,180 End of the period $ 20,770 $ 15,540 $ 20,770 $ 15,540 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,648 $ 15,418 $ 20,648 $ 15,418 Restricted cash 122 122 122 122 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in balance sheets $ 20,770 $ 15,540 $ 20,770 $ 15,540

Investor Contact:

Scott Schaper

Head of Investor Relations

sschaper@neuropace.com

investors@neuropace.com