Neuron23 to Accelerate Expansion of NEULARK Phase 2 Trial with Support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation

$2.5 million grant supports clinical trial activation and patient screening efforts for precision medicine approach targeting LRRK2-driven Parkinson’s disease at four clinical sites in Israel

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neuron23® Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform the future of Parkinson’s disease through precision medicine, today announced it has received a $2.5 million grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) to support expansion of the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 NEULARK clinical trial of NEU-411 into Israel.

The funding supports activation of four clinical trial sites across Israel and patient screening efforts for people with early Parkinson’s disease (PD) who may have LRRK2-driven disease. Neuron23 recently screened the first patient in Israel for participation in the NEULARK study.

“Support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation underscores the growing momentum behind precision medicine approaches in Parkinson’s disease,” said Arash Rassoulpour, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Neuron23. “We believe identifying and treating patients based on the underlying biology driving their disease has the potential to fundamentally change how Parkinson’s disease is treated. Israel has an exceptional Parkinson’s research and clinical community, and we are excited to expand NEULARK to patients there.”

The global Phase 2 NEULARK clinical trial is evaluating NEU-411, a potent, selective and brain-penetrant oral LRRK2 inhibitor, in people with early-stage Parkinson’s disease who are genetically identified as having LRRK2-driven disease. NEULARK is among the first Parkinson’s disease studies to apply a precision medicine approach by prospectively identifying patients most likely to benefit from LRRK2 inhibition.

The trial is currently enrolling participants globally and incorporates digital biomarker technology to frequently monitor both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease over time.

“LRRK2 remains one of the most compelling therapeutic targets in Parkinson’s disease because it is supported by decades of genetic and biological research,” said Prof. Roy Alcalay, M.D., chief of the Movement Disorders Division at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. “The expansion of precision medicine studies like NEULARK into Israel reflects the strong commitment of the movement disorders community to provide access to clinical trials and prospective future targeted therapies in Israel and worldwide.”

“At The Michael J. Fox Foundation, we remain steadfast toward our singular and urgent mission of delivering better treatments and a cure for patients living with Parkinson’s disease,” said Shalini Padmanabhan, PhD, MJFF’s senior vice president and head of translational research. “We’re moving toward a future where we can define disease by biology, identify it earlier and build more targeted treatments. Our support of Neuron23’s expanded recruitment efforts reflects the field’s growing momentum in more personalized drug development and the importance of studying therapies in genetically enriched patient populations.”

The NEULARK trial includes clinical sites in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa. Additional information about the study, including eligibility criteria and participating trial locations, can be found at https://neulark.com and www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About NEULARK

The global Phase 2 NEULARK clinical trial (NCT06680830) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of orally administered NEU-411 in people with early-stage, LRRK2-driven PD. The trial is designed to enroll approximately 150 participants globally, who will receive NEU-411 or placebo daily for a 52-week treatment period. The trial incorporates a smartphone equipped with proprietary software developed by Roche Information Solutions (RIS) that frequently measures PD symptoms such as movement and tremor, as well as non-motor symptoms such as cognition. The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in the Roche digital biomarker score compared to placebo. Secondary outcome measures include the Movement Disorder Society's Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS), a widely recognized tool for evaluating Parkinson's symptoms.

Neuron23 has partnered with Sano Genetics to streamline patient referrals and assist in the identification of people with PD who may be eligible to participate in the NEULARK clinical trial. Under a separate protocol, Sano is offering free saliva test kits for eligible individuals that can identify LRRK2-driven PD. Individuals identified will be referred to the nearest NEULARK clinical trial site for a complete eligibility evaluation and potential enrollment. More information can be found at https://neulark.com.

About LRRK2-Driven Parkinson’s Disease and NEU-411

Mutations in the LRRK2 gene are among the most common genetic causes of PD, affecting approximately 2% of people with the disease. Individuals who inherit gain-of-function mutations in LRRK2 are at higher risk of developing PD later in life. Importantly, there is a growing body of evidence that LRRK2 activity may play a role in a subset of the larger population of people without a family history of PD, known as idiopathic PD, suggesting that therapies targeting LRRK2 could be beneficial to a broader population than just individuals with rare, familial LRRK2 mutations.

Neuron23 has identified single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) – variations in an individual’s DNA sequence – that are predicted to drive LRRK2 overactivity in up to 30% of people with idiopathic PD. People with PD who have these SNPs, together with those who have LRRK2 gene mutations, make up the population collectively referred to as LRRK2-driven PD and represent who Neuron23 believes are most likely to benefit from LRRK2 inhibition.

NEU-411 is a potent, highly selective and brain-penetrant oral LRRK2 inhibitor with best-in-class potential. By specifically inhibiting the overactive LRRK2 kinase pathway, NEU-411 aims to address an underlying cause of disease in people with LRRK2-driven PD, offering a more precise and potentially more effective approach compared to existing treatment options that only address some symptoms of PD.

About Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a brain disorder that causes impaired movements, such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking. Additional symptoms can include cognitive and behavioral changes, such as sleep problems, depression, memory difficulties and fatigue.

Some cases of PD appear to be hereditary, and a few cases can be traced to specific genetic mutations. Currently, there is no available cure or therapy that impacts underlying PD progression, and treatment options are only used to alleviate some symptoms.

About Neuron23®

Neuron23 Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicines for Parkinson’s disease. By combining advances in human genetics, data science and a patient-centered clinical approach, Neuron23 is developing targeted therapies designed to address the underlying biology driving disease progression in genetically defined patient populations. The Company’s lead program, NEU-411, is being evaluated in the global Phase 2 NEULARK clinical trial for people with LRRK2-driven Parkinson’s disease. Founded in 2018, Neuron23 is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.neuron23.com.

Josie Butler

1AB

josie@1abmedia.com