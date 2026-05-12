Neurolief to Showcase Proliv®Rx at APA 2026, Highlighting FDA-Approved, Physician-Directed At-Home Brain Stimulation for Major Depressive Disorder

Company to participate in APA's Mental Health Innovation Zone and Med Buzz Hub; Sponsors May 18 KOL panel on Proliv Rx clinical evidence, technology and care delivery model

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolief, Inc., a medical technology company developing noninvasive neuromodulation therapies for mental health and neurological conditions, today announced it will showcase Proliv®Rx, its FDA-approved prescription brain stimulation therapy for adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), at the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting, May 16-20, 2026, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Proliv Rx brain stimulation is intended as an adjunctive treatment for adults with MDD who have not achieved satisfactory improvement from at least one previous antidepressant medication. The therapy can be delivered either at home or in a clinic through a structured, physician-supervised program, expanding access to advanced depression treatment beyond specialized clinic settings.

Neurolief will participate in APA's Mental Health Innovation Zone, a dedicated forum for emerging mental health technologies and care models, and highlight Proliv Rx through APA's Med Buzz Hub, which showcases recent FDA approvals. The company will also host a Key Opinion Leader Proliv Rx presentation on Monday, May 18, featuring a panel of experts, including Owen Scott Muir, M.D., Stefani LaFrenierre, M.D., and Scott Aaronson, M.D., focused on the clinical evidence, mechanism of action, and care delivery model supporting Proliv Rx.

"For people whose depression has not adequately improved with antidepressant medication, access to effective next-step care is often limited by clinic capacity, geography, referral pathways, and the time and travel required for repeated in-clinic treatment," said Scott Drees, CEO of Neurolief. "Proliv Rx was developed to help close this urgent and costly gap by extending physician-directed neuromodulation into the home, while maintaining the clinical oversight expected of prescription therapy. Moreover, Proliv Rx offers health systems and clinicians a practical way to reach patients who may otherwise remain stuck in cycles of medication changes without access to advanced, effective care."

Major Depressive Disorder affects more than 21 million adults in the U.S.1, and approximately one-third of patients do not achieve adequate response to antidepressant treatment, based on findings from large clinical studies.2 Advanced therapies can require repeated in-clinic visits, specialized facilities, or intensive monitoring, creating barriers for patients, particularly those living in rural or underserved areas.

Proliv Rx is based on Neurolief's proprietary External Combined Occipital and Trigeminal Afferent Stimulation (eCOT-AS). The system delivers noninvasive, multi-channel stimulation through an at-home therapy that activates trigeminal pathways in the forehead and occipital pathways at the back of the head, engaging neural pathways linked to brain networks involved in depression.

The therapy is supported by the MOOD pivotal study, a randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled, multicenter trial in adults with MDD who had not responded adequately to antidepressant medication. In the study, active treatment produced significantly greater improvement in depressive symptoms than sham at eight weeks. With continued active treatment through 16 weeks, 31.7% of patients achieved remission and 70.7% achieved clinically substantial improvement. Treatment was generally well tolerated, with mostly mild and transient adverse events and high treatment adherence in the home-use setting.3

"The MOOD study provides prescribers with clinical evidence for a new treatment model in major depressive disorder," said Dr. Muir, chief medical officer of Neurolief. "Proliv Rx is not simply an 'at-home device.' It's a clinician-led therapy for patients who have not achieved satisfactory improvement with antidepressant medication. The American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting offers psychiatrists a forum to engage with Proliv Rx data, the novel mechanism of action and the concrete steps for bringing this therapy into practice."

Neurolief has also just launched its new Proliv Rx website with information for clinicians, health systems, payors and patients about the therapy, clinical evidence, indication and physician-supervised care model.

About Proliv Rx



Proliv®Rx, developed by Neurolief, is an FDA-approved, prescription brain stimulation therapy intended as an adjunctive treatment for adults with major depressive disorder who have not achieved satisfactory improvement from at least one previous antidepressant medication. The therapy is delivered through a structured, physician-supervised program that can extend from 8 to 16 weeks and includes two 40-minute sessions per day, completed at home. A connected digital platform supports remote oversight, patient onboarding, adherence monitoring and symptom tracking.

About Neurolief



Neurolief is a privately held medical technology company developing novel neuromodulation technologies that engage the occipital and trigeminal nerve pathways for major depressive disorder and migraine. The company first commercialized its neuromodulation technology in migraine, where it has received regulatory approvals in the U.S., Europe and Japan. The company has since expanded into depression with Proliv®Rx. Neurolief is focused on expanding access to depression care through large health systems, integrated delivery networks, the VA, and payors that need scalable, clinically validated options beyond facility-based treatment models.

1 https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/major-depression



2 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17074942/



3 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1935861X25003158

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurolief-to-showcase-prolivrx-at-apa-2026-highlighting-fda-approved-physician-directed-at-home-brain-stimulation-for-major-depressive-disorder-302769004.html

SOURCE Neurolief Inc.