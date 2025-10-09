SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Neurogene to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Genetic Medicines Virtual Conference

October 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurogene Inc. (Nasdaq: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Genetic Medicines Virtual Conference.

Format: Management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, October 14 at 7:00 a.m. ET

A webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Neurogene’s website under events, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Neurogene
The mission of Neurogene is to treat devastating neurological diseases to improve the lives of patients and families impacted by these rare diseases. Neurogene is developing novel approaches and treatments to address the limitations of conventional gene therapy in central nervous system disorders. This includes selecting a delivery approach to maximize distribution to target tissues and designing products to maximize potency and purity for an optimized efficacy and safety profile. The Company’s novel and proprietary EXACT™ transgene regulation platform technology allows for the delivery of therapeutic levels while limiting transgene toxicity associated with conventional gene therapy. Neurogene has constructed a state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. CGMP production of NGN-401 was conducted in this facility and will support pivotal clinical development activities. For more information, visit www.neurogene.com.


Contacts

Company Contact:
Mike Devine
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
michael.devine@neurogene.com

Investor Contact:
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
Neurogene@argotpartners.com

