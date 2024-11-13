NeuroDex Inc. Receives Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Advance Biomarker Research for Parkinson’s Disease

NeuroDex Inc. ("NeuroDex" or the "Company") announces that it has been awarded a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) to support their pioneering work on developing a blood-based biomarker for Parkinson’s disease. The grant will fund a research project titled “α-Synuclein in Neuron-Derived Blood Extracellular Vesicles: A Biomarker for the Diagnosis and Staging of Neuronal α-Synuclein Diseases.”

Natick, Massachusetts (November 1, 2024) –

This project aims to refine NeuroDex’s ExoSORT™ platform, an advanced technology designed to isolate neuron-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) from blood. In this project we will work with MJFF’s landmark Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) study to test the accuracy of our ExoSORT based α-Synuclein blood assay to identify patients with positive CSF seeding assay. This work is another step toward development of minimally invasive biomarker for the early diagnosis and staging of Parkinson's disease, which could offer new tool for treatment development and a new hope for earlier and more accurate diagnosis.

Dr. Erez Eitan, President and Chief Scientific Officer of NeuroDex, commented, “We are honored to receive this grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation and are excited to test our automated ExoSORT platform capabilities as a blood-based biomarker for a-synuclein pathologies. We believe this work with PPMI can help us bring this important biomarker tool to clinical trial and clinical practice faster.”

About NeuroDex Inc.

NeuroDex is a biotechnology company at the forefront of developing exosome-of-origin-based diagnostics, theranostics, and prognostics. Utilizing their proprietary ExoSORT™ technology, NeuroDex aims to create a wide range of minimally invasive diagnostics through bioinformatics and laboratory innovation. For more information, please visit (https://www.neurodex.co).

About Exosomes

Exosomes, or extracellular vesicles, are small, membrane-bound particles released by cells into the extracellular space. They play a critical role in cellular communication and have significant potential as biomarkers for a variety of diseases due to their molecular composition, which reflects their cell of origin.

