Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

February 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will participate at two upcoming investor conferences in March.

  • Chief Executive Officer Kyle Gano, Chief Financial Officer Matt Abernethy, and Chief Commercial Officer Eric Benevich will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 11:10 AM Eastern Time in Boston.
  • Chief Financial Officer Matt Abernethy and Vice-President of Investor Relations Todd Tushla will present at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 11:20 AM Eastern Time in Miami.

The live webcasts can be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences’ website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the events and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company’s diverse portfolio includes U.S. FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington’s disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

(*in collaboration with AbbVie)

The NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Logo Lockup and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocrine-biosciences-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-march-302385110.html

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

